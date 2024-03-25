Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Let SC decide on drought relief funds': FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Karnataka's appeal

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts Karnataka's drought relief funds plea, suggesting the Supreme Court decide on responsibility. She assures funds are allocated per Finance Commission recommendations, dismissing discrimination claims. Sitharaman emphasizes proper procedures for fund disbursement and advocates for prudent fiscal planning over hasty free schemes.

    'Let Supreme Court decide on drought relief funds': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Karnataka's appeal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Karnataka government's plea to the Supreme Court regarding the alleged non-provision of drought relief funds. In a sharp retort, Sitharaman suggested that the court should be the judge in determining who is responsible for any lapses.

    Speaking at an interaction program organized by the Thinkers Forum at R.V. Dental Medical College Hall in Bengaluru and Mysore Thinkers Forum in Mysore, Sitharaman reiterated the central government's stance. She stated that it is her duty as the Finance Minister to present truthful figures to the court, allowing the judiciary to decide on any discrepancies in the allocation of funds.

    Addressing the allegations made by the Karnataka government, Sitharaman emphasized that every paisa due to the state had been meticulously calculated and released based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. She dismissed claims of discrimination in grants, asserting that all dues, including GST compensation, had been cleared up to March of the current year.

    Sitharaman clarified that while the Karnataka government had alleged non-receipt of grants from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), funds would be released promptly upon receipt of the necessary audit certificate. She emphasized the importance of adhering to proper procedures for the disbursement of funds.

    Furthermore, Sitharaman highlighted the significant strides made in various government schemes, including the Mudra scheme and the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Yojana, benefiting thousands of beneficiaries in Bengaluru alone. She also cautioned against the hasty announcement of free schemes without considering the economic viability, urging governments to exercise prudence in fiscal planning.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Information Broadcasting Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

    I&B Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read anr

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck gcw

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck

    Fire at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple during Bhasma Aarti WATCH VIDEO

    Fire during Bhasma Aarti in garbhagriha of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa

    Recent Stories

    Information Broadcasting Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

    I&B Ministry warns social media influencers; don't endorse offshore online betting

    Holika Puja at Bachchans: Aishwarya Rai dons thick sindoor along with big bindi for the celebration-see pictures RBA

    Holika Puja at Bachchans: Aishwarya Rai dons thick sindoor along with big bindi for the celebration-see photos

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Fans of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya beat each other up during MI vs GT clash; WATCH viral video

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read anr

    Weather update: Summer rains to continue for next 4 days in Kerala; Read

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style RBA

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon