'Let SC decide on drought relief funds': FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Karnataka's appeal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Karnataka government's plea to the Supreme Court regarding the alleged non-provision of drought relief funds. In a sharp retort, Sitharaman suggested that the court should be the judge in determining who is responsible for any lapses.

Speaking at an interaction program organized by the Thinkers Forum at R.V. Dental Medical College Hall in Bengaluru and Mysore Thinkers Forum in Mysore, Sitharaman reiterated the central government's stance. She stated that it is her duty as the Finance Minister to present truthful figures to the court, allowing the judiciary to decide on any discrepancies in the allocation of funds.

Addressing the allegations made by the Karnataka government, Sitharaman emphasized that every paisa due to the state had been meticulously calculated and released based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. She dismissed claims of discrimination in grants, asserting that all dues, including GST compensation, had been cleared up to March of the current year.

Sitharaman clarified that while the Karnataka government had alleged non-receipt of grants from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), funds would be released promptly upon receipt of the necessary audit certificate. She emphasized the importance of adhering to proper procedures for the disbursement of funds.

Furthermore, Sitharaman highlighted the significant strides made in various government schemes, including the Mudra scheme and the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Yojana, benefiting thousands of beneficiaries in Bengaluru alone. She also cautioned against the hasty announcement of free schemes without considering the economic viability, urging governments to exercise prudence in fiscal planning.