    Assam police arrests one person in connection with Amit Shah doctored viral video case

    The man in custody, identified as Reetom Singh, allegedly holds the position of War Room Coordinator within the Assam Congress unit, authorities confirmed. Singh faced charges related to the circulation of doctored videos and offensive material across social media platforms.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

    In a recent development, Assam Police arrested a man in connection with the fake 'ending reservation' video involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday (April 29).

    The man in custody, identified as Reetom Singh, allegedly holds the position of War Room Coordinator within the Assam Congress unit, authorities confirmed. Singh faced charges related to the circulation of doctored videos and offensive material across social media platforms.

    The case revolved around fabricated videos implicating Union Home Minister Shah, wherein his remarks regarding the abolition of reservation based on religious criteria were distorted and edited to insinuate a call for the annulment of all quotas. Shah made the purported statements during an electoral rally in Telangana.

    However, the BJP leader's actual stance reiterated his party's pledge to eliminate religious-based quotas, not all reservations.

    Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to participate in the investigation on May 1 concerning the doctored video purportedly involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    On Sunday, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police initiated an FIR following a complaint filed by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) regarding the manipulated video of Shah.

    This action ensued after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused the Telangana Congress faction of disseminating a falsified video of Shah, which he deemed "completely fake and having the potential to incite widespread violence."

    The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, with subsequent arrests expected across the nation, according to sources within the Special Cell.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 5:01 PM IST
