Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary achievement,' says PM Modi

    In his address, PM Modi made a special mention of International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections which had stated how India has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany.

    'India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary achievement,' says PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the gathering and interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat and highlighted the developmental work done by Narendra-Bhupendra governments in Gujarat and Centre. 

    In his address, PM Modi made a special mention of International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections which had stated how India has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany.

    Also read: Bengaluru rains: Worst not over yet; IMD forecast heavy rain over south interior of K'taka

    "India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, this progress is not ordinary and we need to maintain this enthusiasm," he said.

    "Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," PM Modi said.

    Also read: Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren on visit to Delhi amid political unrest

    Virtually inaugurating a mega medical camp in Surat, Gujarat, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes.

    Heaping praise on the people of Surat, PM Modi said, "I can never forget the blessings I received from Surat. This city beautifully stands on a firm base created by the collective efforts of locals, migrants and many others. Their working in tandem signifies one of the Panch Prans of Ekta, I've asked you all to embrace!"

    Also read: 6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    The Prime Minister also highlighted the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi programme launched by the Centre which aims at helping the marginal holding farmers.

    He also stressed that a healthy youth is reckoned as healthy future of the nation and the BJP is ensuring the same by increasing the number of establishments like multi-speciality hospitals and AIIMS.

    He made a mention of how world leaders and the World Health Organization have praised India's vaccination drive against COVID-19.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru rains: Worst not over yet; IMD forecast heavy rain over south interior of K'taka - adt

    Bengaluru rains: Worst not over yet; IMD forecast heavy rain over south interior of K'taka

    Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren on visit to Delhi amid political unrest AJR

    Went to buy undergarments: Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren on visit to Delhi amid political unrest

    19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET Exam AJR

    19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET Exam

    Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt - adt

    Grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's beautified; BJP blames previous MVA govt

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha: Check complete forecast here

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar reveals the kind of Astras used in Brahmastra drb

    Karan Johar reveals the kind of ‘Astras’ used in Brahmastra

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz enters semis after historic and record-breaking win over Jannik Sinner-ayh

    US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz enters semis after historic and record-breaking win over Jannik Sinner

    Steve Jobs daughter Eve mocks Apple s iPhone 14 series launch shares meme on Instagram gcw

    Steve Jobs' daughter Eve mocks Apple's iPhone 14 series launch, shares meme on Instagram

    football champions league barcelona vs viktoria plzen lewandowski cherishes hat-trick warns bayern munich snt

    Champions League: Barcelona's Lewandowski cherishes hat-trick; sends subtle warning to Bayern Munich

    Sidharth Malhotra first look from Thank God revealed trailer to drop on Friday drb

    Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon