'India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary achievement,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the gathering and interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat and highlighted the developmental work done by Narendra-Bhupendra governments in Gujarat and Centre.

In his address, PM Modi made a special mention of International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections which had stated how India has overtaken the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany.

"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, this progress is not ordinary and we need to maintain this enthusiasm," he said.

"Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," PM Modi said.

Virtually inaugurating a mega medical camp in Surat, Gujarat, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various state and centrally-sponsored schemes.

Heaping praise on the people of Surat, PM Modi said, "I can never forget the blessings I received from Surat. This city beautifully stands on a firm base created by the collective efforts of locals, migrants and many others. Their working in tandem signifies one of the Panch Prans of Ekta, I've asked you all to embrace!"

The Prime Minister also highlighted the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi programme launched by the Centre which aims at helping the marginal holding farmers.

He also stressed that a healthy youth is reckoned as healthy future of the nation and the BJP is ensuring the same by increasing the number of establishments like multi-speciality hospitals and AIIMS.

He made a mention of how world leaders and the World Health Organization have praised India's vaccination drive against COVID-19.