'Grindr' app meet turns nightmare in Bengaluru: Man assaulted by partner

In a disturbing incident under the jurisdiction of the Adugodi police station, a young man fell victim to a brutal assault and extortion after inviting an individual he met on the 'Grindr' gay dating app to his residence.

The troubling occurrence unfolded on November 22 at Omshaktinagar in Adugodi and came to light late. Authorities revealed that based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Nadeem (29), the police have initiated efforts to arrest the accused, primarily Faran and his associates.



Nadeem had recently connected with Faran through the 'Grindr' app and invited him over around 4 pm on the mentioned date. After a brief conversation, Faran excused himself to the washroom. Shortly thereafter, several unknown individuals knocked on Nadeem's door, prompting his immediate apprehension. He hurriedly secured the washroom door as a precautionary measure. The strangers outside threatened to summon the police unless Nadeem opened the door.



Despite Nadeem's warning, Faran forcibly broke out of the washroom and exited the house, allowing the entry of six unidentified individuals who launched a cruel attack on Nadeem. Amidst the chaos, a distressing turn followed as Nadeem was coerced into transferring ₹2 thousand via UPI. The assailants purportedly looted valuables including an expensive watch, a mobile phone valued at 45 thousand, and a silver ring before fleeing the scene.



Authorities have confirmed the registration of a case and are actively pursuing the apprehension of the culprits involved in this heinous act of extortion and violence.