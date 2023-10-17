Entertainment

7 LGBTQ themed Indian movies

India has produced several LGBTQ-themed movies that explore the experiences and challenges faced by the LGBTQ community. Here are 7 of them.

Image credits: IMDb

Fire

Directed by Deepa Mehta, "Fire" tells the story of two women, Sita and Radha, who develop a romantic relationship. The film explores issues of sexuality and societal expectations.

Image credits: IMDb

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set in Chandigarh and tells the story of a transgender woman and a cisgender man falling in love.

Image credits: IMDb

Nagarkirtan

Nagarkirtan, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, is a Bengali film that follows a transgender woman's quest for love and acceptance amid societal and personal hurdles.

Image credits: IMDb

Badhaai Do

"Badhai Doo" tells the story of a gay man and a lesbian woman who enter into a marriage of convenience to satisfy family expectations, delving into the challenges they encounter.

Image credits: IMDb

Evening Shadows

Under Sridhar Rangayan's direction, the film follows a South Indian young man's journey of coming out to his conservative family, unraveling intricate family and societal dynamics.

Image credits: IMDb

Aligarh

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, "Aligarh" is based on the life of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor who faced discrimination and harassment due to his homosexuality.

Image credits: IMDb

My Brother... Nikhil

This film depicts an Indian swimmer's real-life ordeal, facing societal rejection upon an HIV diagnosis, while highlighting his relationship with his partner.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One