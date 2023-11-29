CBI nabs censor board official for extorting Rs 12000 bribe from Kannada filmmaker

A Censor Board official, identified as Prashant Kumar, has been apprehended in Bengaluru at Malleswara’s SRV Studio for allegedly soliciting a bribe in exchange for certifying a Kannada movie. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) orchestrated a sting operation, capturing Kumar red-handed as he accepted Rs 12,000. The filmmaker behind the movie "Adavi," Tiger Nag, had been facing prolonged delays in obtaining a censor certificate, claiming that Kumar consistently demanded money for its issuance.

Tiger Nag, who directed and produced the film, Adavi, reported the censor officer's extortion attempts and harassment to the CBI after enduring a week-long struggle to secure the required certification. Prashant Kumar is accused of exploiting emerging filmmakers for financial gain.

In response to Tiger Nag's complaint, the CBI organized a trap, prompting the raid at SRV Studio on November 28 at 6 PM. More than ten officers, dressed in civilian clothing, caught Prashant Kumar accepting the Rs 12,000 bribe. He was promptly taken into custody.

This incident draws parallels with an episode from nearly nine years ago when the CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Rakesh Kumar, was arrested in 2014 for bribery. Kumar was detained by the CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 to expedite the clearance of a movie. The arrest also involved Agent Shripati Mishra and Censor Board advisory panel member Sarvesh Jaiswal, who were apprehended during a raid at Kumar’s residence while allegedly accepting the bribe on his behalf. This development had gained significant attention in 2014.

