Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBI nabs censor board official for extorting Rs 12000 bribe from Kannada filmmaker

    Censor Board officer arrested for accepting a bribe at a Bengaluru studio. Filmmaker's complaint led to a CBI sting operation. 

    CBI nabs censor board official for extorting Rs 12000 bribe from Kannada filmmaker SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    A Censor Board official, identified as Prashant Kumar, has been apprehended in Bengaluru at Malleswara’s SRV Studio for allegedly soliciting a bribe in exchange for certifying a Kannada movie. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) orchestrated a sting operation, capturing Kumar red-handed as he accepted Rs 12,000. The filmmaker behind the movie "Adavi," Tiger Nag, had been facing prolonged delays in obtaining a censor certificate, claiming that Kumar consistently demanded money for its issuance.

    Tiger Nag, who directed and produced the film, Adavi, reported the censor officer's extortion attempts and harassment to the CBI after enduring a week-long struggle to secure the required certification. Prashant Kumar is accused of exploiting emerging filmmakers for financial gain.

    In response to Tiger Nag's complaint, the CBI organized a trap, prompting the raid at SRV Studio on November 28 at 6 PM. More than ten officers, dressed in civilian clothing, caught Prashant Kumar accepting the Rs 12,000 bribe. He was promptly taken into custody.

    This incident draws parallels with an episode from nearly nine years ago when the CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Rakesh Kumar, was arrested in 2014 for bribery. Kumar was detained by the CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 to expedite the clearance of a movie. The arrest also involved Agent Shripati Mishra and Censor Board advisory panel member Sarvesh Jaiswal, who were apprehended during a raid at Kumar’s residence while allegedly accepting the bribe on his behalf. This development had gained significant attention in 2014.

    ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan Ep 6: Karan Johar reveals he attended Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee's wedding in this place ATG

    Koffee With Karan Ep 6: Karan Johar reveals he attended Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee's wedding in this place

    Rishab Shetty voices discontent with OTT companies for rejecting Kannada films; vows commitment to industry SHG

    Rishab Shetty voices discontent with OTT companies for rejecting Kannada films; vows commitment to industry

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to miss weekend episode, this celebrity takes over host duties

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date SHG

    War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer to release on this date

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh turned down 'Kabir Singh' before Shahid Kapoor; read details SHG

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh turned down 'Kabir Singh' before Shahid Kapoor; read details

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available What it is How to access it Check details gcw

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon