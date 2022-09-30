'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination

Earlier today, the Congress leader visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters. The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.

Speaking to reporters, after filing his nomination, Shashi Tharoor said, "Gandhi family is and remains the foundational pillar of Congress, our moral conscience, ultimate guiding spirit."

On Friday, Congress presidential poll candidate said he is aware of his underdog tag and talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are "neither directly nor indirectly" backing anyone.

The Congress leader further said that he is convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that the AICC chief election takes place in a free and fair manner.

Tharoor further added that he believes that a fresh leader, who has not been "jaded by being entrenched within the current system for too long", could energise the party and also appeal to more voters than the Congress managed to during the last few elections.

Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters.

Earlier today, the Congress leader visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

In a tweet, Tharoor said, "Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning."

He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.