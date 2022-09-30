Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination

    Earlier today, the Congress leader visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

    'Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress': Shashi Tharoor after filing his nomination AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters. The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.

    Speaking to reporters, after filing his nomination, Shashi Tharoor said, "Gandhi family is and remains the foundational pillar of Congress, our moral conscience, ultimate guiding spirit."

    Also read: Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge

    On Friday, Congress presidential poll candidate said he is aware of his underdog tag and talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are "neither directly nor indirectly" backing anyone.

    The Congress leader further said that he is convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that the AICC chief election takes place in a free and fair manner.

    Also read: Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

    Tharoor further added that he believes that a fresh leader, who has not been "jaded by being entrenched within the current system for too long", could energise the party and also appeal to more voters than the Congress managed to during the last few elections.

    Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters.

    Earlier today, the Congress leader visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

    Also read: General Anil Chauhan takes over as India's second Chief of Defence Staff: All you need to know

    In a tweet, Tharoor said, "Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning."

    He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, "India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind."

    With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge - adt

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge

    Worlds largest safari to be developed in Gurugram Nuh over 10000 acres gcw

    'World's largest safari' to be developed in Gurugram, Nuh over 10,000 acres

    Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case - adt

    Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

    Supreme Court approves lion sculpture installed atop new Parliament; dismisses PIL

    Supreme Court approves lion sculpture installed atop new Parliament; dismisses PIL

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu AJR

    Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: Know what are served for passengers on menu

    Recent Stories

    Apple to bring Emergency SOS via satellite feature with iOS 16 1 Beta gcw

    Apple to bring 'Emergency SOS via satellite' feature with iOS 16.1 Beta

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge - adt

    Digvijaya Singh pulls out of Congress President polls race; says cannot contest against Kharge

    Its official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place snt

    It's official: MotoGP will race in India next year; here's when Grand Prix of Bharat 2023 could take place

    Worlds largest safari to be developed in Gurugram Nuh over 10000 acres gcw

    'World's largest safari' to be developed in Gurugram, Nuh over 10,000 acres

    Video Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for travelling in Maruti Alto to her gym; read funny comments by netizens

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon