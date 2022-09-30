Delhi Court grants bail to ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam in 2019 sedition case

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed the trial court to consider Imam's petition for relief under Section 436-A CrPC as he had been detained for 31 months in the FIR.

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case filed against him for his allegedly provocative speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Imam is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the Central government on the CAA and NRC, particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which allegedly resulted in violence outside the university.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal granted bail to Sharjeel in FIR 242/2019 filed at the NFC Police Station. A detailed order copy is awaited.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed the trial court to consider Imam's petition for relief under Section 436-A CrPC as he had been detained for 31 months in the FIR.

However, Imam will continue to remain in custody as he has yet to be granted bail in the UAPA cases against him.

According to the charge sheet, Imam gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central government and instigated the people, which resulted in the December 2019 violence.

The Delhi High Court denied Imam regular bail last year, citing the tone and tenor of his "incendiary speech" as having a debilitating effect on public tranquillity, peace, and harmony in the society.

