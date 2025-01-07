'Feel better when you touch me': Noida eye doctor alleges harassment from patient post-surgery; FIR registered

A Noida ophthalmologist accused a patient of months-long harassment post-surgery. The patient, Piyush Dutt Kaushik, allegedly made advances, threatened her practice, and defamed her, impacting her career. Police registered an FIR for harassment and intimidation and are searching for the accused. Investigation continues.

A 30-year-old ophthalmologist has filed a police complaint alleging months of harassment by a 48-year-old patient after she rejected his advances. The accused, identified as Piyush Dutt Kaushik, allegedly tarnished her reputation as a surgeon and threatened her medical practice.

According to the doctor's complaint, Kaushik visited her clinic on April 5, 2024, with severe vision problems in his left eye. Following a consultation, surgery was recommended, and Kaushik, along with his wife, gave their consent for the procedure.

The doctor, who has over a decade of experience, claimed that during a pre-surgery check-up, Kaushik made inappropriate comments, saying, *“Doctor, you are very beautiful, it's good that you are unmarried, and I feel better when you touch or examine me.”* She stated that she ignored the remarks, though one of her staff members was shocked by his behaviour.

The surgery was conducted successfully, restoring 30-40% of Kaushik’s vision. However, the harassment reportedly escalated after his discharge. Kaushik began calling the doctor frequently, often at odd hours. Initially, she answered his calls, thinking they were related to his health, but he allegedly tried to engage in personal conversations instead.

The doctor revealed that Kaushik identified himself as an advocate and began threatening her when she resisted his advances. She shared the ordeal with her parents but hesitated to approach the police, fearing defamation and damage to her professional reputation.

The complaint detailed how Kaushik resorted to blackmail, claiming he experienced further eye discomfort and demanded the doctor speak to him. Despite her repeated rejections, he continued to harass her. When she blocked his number, she informed Kaushik’s wife about his behavior, which reportedly enraged him further.

Kaushik allegedly started defaming the doctor through messages in a residents’ WhatsApp group, accusing her of misconduct. He also coerced her staff, pressuring them to convince her to speak with him. The doctor stated that Kaushik’s allegations led to a decline in her patient count and forced her to stop performing surgeries at other locations, significantly impacting her career.

Unable to bear the harassment, the doctor finally approached the police last week. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS Act on Saturday.

“We are investigating the matter and trying to locate the accused as his address is currently unknown,” a police officer said on Monday.

