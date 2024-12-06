'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

India on Friday called on Pakistan to take decisive action against Masood Azhar, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the Pulwama attack.

India on Friday called for decisive action from Pakistan against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar following reports of his recent public address in Bahawalpur. The development has reignited tensions between the two nations, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of harboring a mastermind of cross-border terrorism.

"If the reports are correct, then it exposes the duplicity of Pakistan," declared Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing. He further stated, "Masood Azhar is involved in cross-border terror attacks on India, and we want that strong action be taken against him."

Reports alleged that Azhar, a globally designated terrorist, openly delivered a speech, defying Pakistan's repeated claims that he is untraceable within their borders. Jaiswal lambasted the denial, asserting, "We demand that strong action be taken against him, and he should be brought to justice. There has been denial that he is not there in Pakistan."

Azhar, the founder of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, is a central figure in numerous terror incidents, including the deadly 2019 Pulwama attack in India. His alleged public appearance has cast a spotlight on Pakistan's counterterrorism narrative, with critics accusing the neighboring country of failing to act against individuals operating on its soil.

The MEA's sharp rhetoric underscores India's persistence in seeking accountability for cross-border terrorism, amid growing international pressure on Pakistan to curb activities linked to extremist organizations.

