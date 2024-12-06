'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar

India on Friday called on Pakistan to take decisive action against Masood Azhar, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the Pulwama attack.

'Exposes duplicity': India slams Pakistan, demands action against Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

India on Friday called for decisive action from Pakistan against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar following reports of his recent public address in Bahawalpur. The development has reignited tensions between the two nations, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of harboring a mastermind of cross-border terrorism.

"If the reports are correct, then it exposes the duplicity of Pakistan," declared Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing. He further stated, "Masood Azhar is involved in cross-border terror attacks on India, and we want that strong action be taken against him."

Reports alleged that Azhar, a globally designated terrorist, openly delivered a speech, defying Pakistan's repeated claims that he is untraceable within their borders. Jaiswal lambasted the denial, asserting, "We demand that strong action be taken against him, and he should be brought to justice. There has been denial that he is not there in Pakistan."

Azhar, the founder of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, is a central figure in numerous terror incidents, including the deadly 2019 Pulwama attack in India. His alleged public appearance has cast a spotlight on Pakistan's counterterrorism narrative, with critics accusing the neighboring country of failing to act against individuals operating on its soil.

The MEA's sharp rhetoric underscores India's persistence in seeking accountability for cross-border terrorism, amid growing international pressure on Pakistan to curb activities linked to extremist organizations.

Also read: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising unrest

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims AJR

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising unrest shk

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on Dec 9 amid rising unrest

'Kya bola Allah': MP man brutally thrashes children with slippers, forces them to say 'Jai Shree Ram' (WATCH) shk

'Kya bola Allah': MP man brutally thrashes children with slippers, forces them to say 'Jai Shree Ram' (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Women to manage cafeterias, canteens, and Shri Anna counters across fairgrounds dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Women to manage cafeterias, canteens, and Shri Anna counters across fairgrounds

'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man (WATCH) shk

'Will shoot you in the leg, frame in cow slaughter case': UP cop suspended for abusing, threatening man| WATCH

Recent Stories

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar Pick Of A Musk Associate Spurs Retail Frenzy For Bitcoin-Tied Stocks

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Petco Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q3 Earnings: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan had said RBA

Did Aishwarya Rai ruin Salman Khan's life? Here's what Sohail Khan said

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims AJR

CM Yogi's Mahakumbh vision: Prayagraj health facilities bolstered for pilgrims

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon