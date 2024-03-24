"Arvind Kejriwal was arrested as per law," says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, allegedly for involvement in a money laundering case linked to a liquor scam.

The Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed I.N.D.I.A bloc by saying that the Congress and left parties are staging a drama of outrage against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Delhi CM was arrested by the central agency after skipping nine summons by the investigation agency. Meanwhile, the workers and leaders of the INDIA bloc protested on Saturday at Shaheedi Park against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that his detention had nothing to do with politics and that the ED had followed due process. He stated that "Kejriwal has evaded the ED summons four times. The law applies equally to all, whether the perpetrator is Arvind Kejriwal or any other renowned leader. This is how things work in the New India. Money laundering is a serious offense. Kejriwal rejected four notices from the Enforcement Directorate. To whatever extent the INDIA bloc tries to protect its member, corruption is corruption, and he was arrested as per the law".

"Kejriwal's arrest has nothing to do with elections," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is competing in a three-way race alongside Congress sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI candidate Paniyan Ravindran.

The ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party Chairperson after the Delhi High Court failed to intervene to give him safety. The ED seeks detention for interrogation, while Kejriwal intends to appeal the arrest in the Supreme Court. Before Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were both arrested on money laundering accusations.

The scrapped excise policy was introduced to bring an overhaul to the liquor business in Delhi and promised a more modern shopping experience. But Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order to investigate alleged irregularities in the new policy prompted its cancellation.

Kejriwal's arrest comes less than a week after BRS leader K Kavitha was taken into custody in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal was named as a conspirator for the first time after Ms Kavitha's arrest. Two prominent AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already in jail in connection with the case.



