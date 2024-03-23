Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), under the leadership of Additional Director Kapil Raj and supported by a team of senior officers, has been actively investigating the Delhi liquor scam since 2022. This probe has implicated key figures such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, K Kavitha and now Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise scam after months of legal wrangling. Kejriwal, who had been the subject of nine summons by the investigating agency, was interrogated for about three hours prior to his arrest, where he consistently dismissed the allegations surrounding the scam as mere propaganda. However, the ED persisted and ultimately took him into custody.

Led by Kapil Raj, Additional Director of the ED, along with three other senior officers, the ED team had been actively pursuing the case since 2022, which also ensnared other prominent figures including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and K. Kavitha.

Let's delve into the profiles of these key officers involved in the investigation:

Kapil Raj: An IRS officer currently serving as Additional Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Raj has been at the forefront of high-profile cases including the Delhi liquor scam and Jharkhand land scam. With a track record spanning several investigations, Raj's proactive approach led to the issuance of multiple summons to Kejriwal before his arrest.

Robin Gupta: Serving as Joint Director of the ED, Gupta, a 2010 batch IRS officer, brings expertise from his previous role in the Mumbai department of GST. Since his assignment to the ED in 2019, Gupta has played a pivotal role in the ongoing investigation.

Bhanupriya Meena: A Deputy Director within the ED, Meena, an IRS officer of the 2015 batch, has been actively involved in the Delhi liquor scam investigation since 2022. Meena's name surfaced during the arrest of KCR's daughter Kavitha, with allegations of coercive tactics, although her role in the investigation remains crucial.

Jogendra: Serving as Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate, Jogendra oversees the investigation as the Investigating Officer (I.O.) of the Delhi liquor scam. Since his appointment to the position in 2020, Jogendra has diligently pursued the case, issuing all summons to Kejriwal on behalf of the ED.

What is the Delhi Excise Scam all about?

In 2021, the Delhi government introduced a new liquor policy, aiming to privatize liquor contracts in the capital. However, allegations arose that the contracting process was manipulated, benefiting the government through illicit means. The ED alleges that kickbacks were received via intermediaries in exchange for awarding contracts to specific companies.

The scandal came to light in 2022, prompting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case. Subsequently, the ED intensified its efforts to uncover instances of money laundering associated with the scam. The ED's investigations spanned from Telangana to Delhi, resulting in significant developments. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was apprehended in February 2023, first by the CBI and later by the ED.

According to official estimates, the magnitude of Delhi's liquor scam is approximately Rs 338 crore. Allegedly, funds from this scam were funnelled into political activities, including financing the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign in the Goa elections. It is purported that liquor traders from Telangana clandestinely routed funds to the party, implicating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the process.