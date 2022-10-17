Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Apologise for comparing him with your ministers': Bhagat Singh's family slams AAP

    As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday 9October 17) made his way to the CBI office for questioning, several top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, had likened him to Bhagat Singh.

    However, these remarks have sparked outrage from several quarters, with Bhagat Singh's family calling for the statement to be withdrawn.

    Political leaders from the Congress and BJP have also come down heavily on the AAP for the comparison.

    Speaking to reporters, Harbhajan Singh Dhatt said, "This is an insult to shaheed Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters. How can he compare Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to Singh? Arvind Kejriwal should withdraw the statement."

    Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed CM Kejriwal for comparing party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Terming it 'unfortunate', Warring said 'it is not right to compare anyone with the freedom fighter'.

    In a tweet, Warring said, "No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by Arvind Kejriwal is unfortunate."

    CM Kejriwal had made the remarks after the CBI summoned the Delhi Deputy CM for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. He also termed his government's fight with the Centre as the 'second freedom struggle'.

