'Amit Shah pagal ho gaye hain, should leave politics': Lalu Yadav's jibe at HM amid Ambedkar row (WATCH)

RJD chief Lalu Yadav reacted sharply to Amit Shah's statement, calling him mad and criticizing his remarks on Dr Ambedkar.

Amid massive row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reacted sharply and said that Amit Shah has gone mad, and he should give up politics and resign.

Lalu Yadav's takedown of Amit Shah came after the Union Home Minister, replying to the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said it had become a "fashion" for the Congress to take Ambedkar's name.

Opposition leaders are accusing the Home Minister of insulting the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar.

Amit Shah has gone mad- Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav on Thursday said that Amit Shah has gone mad that's why he is making wrong statements about Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Amit Shah pagal ho gaye hain. He lacks information. I condemn Amit Shah's madness. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a great person and we respect him. We have heard Amit Shah's statement. He hates Ambedkar. Amit Shah should resign and run away from politics," Lalu Yadav said.

Taking Ambedkar's name has become "fashion"- Amit Shah

Amit Shah addressed the House on Tuesday during a debate on the completion of 75 years of the Constitution. During this, Amit Shah fiercely targeted the Congress party. During this, he had said that taking the name of B.R. Ambedkar has become "fashion".

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai -- Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar Bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to repeatedly invoke Ambedkar's name. If they had taken God’s name as often, they would have earned a place in heaven)," Amit Shah had said.

Hatred and hatred is in the blood of Sangh BJP leaders - Lalu

Yesterday, Lalu Yadav took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The genetic children of Golwalkar have never considered our ideal Babasaheb Ambedkar. The followers of this book can never adopt the views of the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar, so now they are addressing Babasaheb with abuses."

"The hatred towards Ambedkar is visible not only in words but also in the body language of the Sangh BJP leaders. Social inequality, disparity, inequality, untouchability, discrimination, hatred and hatred towards the Constitution-Dalits-deprived-neglected are in the blood of Sangh BJP leaders. The real followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar do not even look towards the BJP people and now even after insulting the great man Ambedkar Saheb, if someone is directly or indirectly with the BJP, it means that he is a worshiper and staunch sycophant of Golwalkar, Ambedkar and BJP people," he added.

