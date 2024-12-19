Chaos after BJP MP suffers head injury, blames Rahul Gandhi amid protests outside Parliament; He reacts| WATCH

Tensions escalated in Parliament after BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi sustained head injury on Thursday amid Congress's protest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar.

The BJP MP claimed that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, pushed another MP, who eventually fell on him.

"I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me," Sarangi said. He added that the incident led to him falling as well.

However, in his defence, Rahul Gandhi said that he was standing near the entrance where the BJP MPs were blocking his way. "They were pushing me and threatening me, trying to push me," he said.

Admitting that the incident had happened, the Congress MP said that it was his right to go inside the Parliament, and BJP MPs were trying to stop him from going in.

"This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji," Rahul Gandhi said.

The incident comes as the Parliament experienced a high-voltage political drama on Thursday, with both BJP and INDIA bloc MPs holding protests attacking each other over the Ambedkar row.

The Congress is holding a major protest in the Parliament against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks regarding Dr BR Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress MPs scaled the parliament boundary, demanding an apology and the Home Minister's resignation.

