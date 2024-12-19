'Engine failure, overcrowded, no life jacket': Who's at fault & what caused Mumbai boat tragedy that killed 13

A speedboat crashed into a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast near the Gateway of India on Wednesday, killing 13 people, including Navy personnel. But what exactly led to tragic boat accident?

A speedboat crashed into a passenger ferry off the Mumbai coast near the Gateway of India on Wednesday, killing 13 people, including Navy personnel. As many as 101 people were rescued in a maritime accident. The Indian Navy later acknowledged that the speedboat was a naval craft which lost control.

The accident occurred when the overloaded Neelkamal boat, heading to Elephanta from the Gateway of India, collided with an Indian Navy speedboat. According to eyewitnesses, about 110 people, including 20 children, were on board the boat, which had a capacity of 80.

Overcrowded boat, no life jackets

No one on the boat was wearing a life jacket. An eyewitness said, “The Navy speedboat was doing stunts and hit our boat. The Navy rescued us after 25 minutes.”

According to Mumbai Police, 4 Navy personnel and 9 civilians on board the boat died at the time of the accident. The Neelkamal boat, with a capacity of 80, had about 110 passengers, including 20 children. The police have filed a case against the driver of the Navy boat that caused the collision.

Eleven Navy boats, 3 Marine Police boats, and 1 Coast Guard boat were involved in the rescue operation. Four helicopters helped pull drowning people from the sea. Local boat operators also rescued 20-25 people, prioritizing women and children.

Survivors, eyewitnesses recount horror

The boat was taking passengers from the Gateway of India to the popular tourist destination, Elephanta Island. Arif Bamne, the driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Purva, said, “When we arrived, the situation was tragic and completely horrific. People were screaming for help and some were crying.”

He recalled a little girl who was lying unconscious because her lungs were filled with water.

The driver and other rescuers applied pressure to her chest and helped her breathe again. He said that gradually her breathing returned to normal. According to Bamne, they prioritized saving women and children.

According to the driver, a fishing trawler and another tourist boat had already reached the scene. Bamne said he and his team were traveling from Jawahar Dweep to Mumbai on Wednesday evening when the control room informed them about the accident.

They were instructed to reach the scene near JD5 as soon as possible. There were only 4 people on board their boat, but they tried their best to rescue the stranded people before other boats arrived.

He said that there were also 3 to 4 foreigners among those shouting for help. According to Bamne, “We tried to save as many people as possible.” He said they rescued about 20-25 people, who were later transferred to Navy boats that arrived at the scene. With 18 years of experience in boating, Bamne said he has seen smaller rescue operations before, but Wednesday's incident was the most horrific and tragic. “This is the biggest rescue operation I have ever witnessed.”

Sailor says, "Never seen such an accident in my career"

Iqbal Gothaker, the driver of the small tourist boat, said that 25 to 30 minutes after his boat departed from Elephanta Island at 3:35 pm, he learned about the incident and was among the first to reach the accident site. According to Gothaker, a native of Raigad district, people on board the capsized boat were waving their hands for help.

He said that by the time they reached the scene, a fishing trawler had also arrived. Gothaker said his boat rescued 16 people and safely transported them to the Gateway of India.

The rescued people were taken to the police station. Recalling the tragedy, Gothaker said, “I have never seen such an incident in my career.”

What did the Navy say?

According to the Navy, their ship was on an engine test and the accident occurred due to 'loss of control'. Four Navy personnel also died in this accident. A case has been registered against the driver of the speeding boat that caused the collision.

