'Accidental Hindus' raised in Roman culture can't accept Ram Mandir: CM Yogi takes veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Bawani Khera/Hisar/Panchkula: In a veiled, but scathing attack on Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the 'accidental Hindu' raised in Roman culture cannot accept the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While campaigning in Haryana, he remarked, "The 500-year-long wait has ended, and on January 22, 2024, Lord Shri Ramlala was enthroned in Ayodhya Dham by Prime Minister Modi. While the nation and the world celebrate the historic event, the unfortunate Congress, shedding crocodile tears, cannot stand this joy. This highlights the contrast between Ram's culture and Roman culture."

He further stressed, "A person nurtured in Ram's culture has fought relentlessly for 500 years to uphold the honour of Lord Shri Ram. But, the unfortunate 'accidental Hindu' raised in Roman culture could not bear the sight of the enthronement of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Accidental Hindus can never truly be honest to the country and its people. Ram symbolizes India. 'Jo Ram ka nahi, woh humare kisi kaam ka nahi' (Those who do not belong to Ram are of no use to us)."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held four public meetings in Haryana on Tuesday, urging voters to support Kapoor Valmiki from Bawani Khera, Vinod Bhayana from Hansi, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Ramkumar Gautam from Safidon, Gyanchand Gupta from Panchkula and Shaktirani Sharma from Kalka.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi further, Yogi said: "Those who claim there was singing and dancing at the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple should remember that their family has been dancing and singing all their lives." He added that Congress, by insulting Hindus, criticizing Sanatan culture, and undermining constitutional institutions abroad, calls into question its own credibility.

"In 1526, the structure of slavery was erected by demolishing the Ram temple. The Mughals and the British sought to erase every trace of Hindu religion and culture. Unfortunately, even the first government of independent India did not allow the nation to stand with pride. In 2014, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. In 2017, the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh. Once the double-engine government gained momentum, the 500-year-old problem was resolved in just two years. While 140 crore Indians are rejoicing, Congress is distressed by this development," he added.

While congratulating the people of the Bawani Khera assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the people here understand that if Congress comes to power, they will betray the country. He accused Congress of focusing on filling their own coffers rather than pursuing development. He also accused the party of neglecting the welfare of the poor. In contrast, he praised the significant development in Haryana under the "double engine" government.

He also highlighted the difference in approach, pointing out that Congress had stated that Muslims have the first right to the country's resources, whereas Prime Minister Modi asserts that the first right belongs to the poor, marginalized, Dalits, and the backward sections of society.

"Under Modi Ji's leadership, India is emerging as a major power in the world. While 80 crore people in India are receiving free rations due to the pandemic, Pakistan is moving around in the world with a begging bowl in its hand," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that while Prime Minister Modi is focused on building the nation, the Congress party, which ruled for 60 to 65 years, has repeatedly seized opportunities to loot the country, sending money to Swiss banks and other foreign locations.

“During the pandemic, while BJP workers followed the mantra of 'Seva hi Sangathan' at the call of PM Modi and National President JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi was no where to be seen. In moments of crisis, he remembers his grandmother in Italy, not India,” he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that when the Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Article 370 was also abolished. He noted that despite Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar's opposition, Congress included Article 370 in the Constitution to maintain relations with Kashmir, ultimately leading to the rise of terrorism in the country.

Adityanath further accused Congress of fostering a divisive environment among Hindus, leading to internal conflicts within the community.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that in the past, Uttar Pradesh experienced riots every few days due to "unfortunate individuals." However, he noted that for the last seven and a half years, the rioters are either in 'jail' or in 'hell'. He emphasized that there are now no curfews or riots in the state, asserting that the situation has stabilized.

He criticized Congress for providing refuge to notorious mafias in Uttar Pradesh, claiming they had business partnerships with them. Adityanath noted that the mining, animal, forest, and land mafias were aligned with Congress, urging the public to keep the party away from power.

Describing Haryana as ‘Veerbhoomi,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “The hard work of the farmers here to feed the country is commendable. The soldiers from Haryana who protect the border give Pakistan a tough time.”

CM Yogi expressed his excitement at seeing children portraying Ram, Sita, Hanuman, Laxman, and Guru Vashishtha in Hansi. While criticizing Congress, he told the audience that they have decided that only Congress should don the costumes of Ravan, Meghnad, and Kumbhkarna. He emphasized that after coming to power in 1947, the issues that Congress had derailed were addressed first by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later by Narendra Modi, resulting in the creation of a new India.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Mahatma Gandhi believed the foundation of good governance in India could only be 'Ram Rajya'. “Congress is the problem, and BJP is the solution. Congress is the mother of terrorism, extremism, and corruption in the country. Those who talk about Rome and Italy should go there; why do they seek votes in Haryana, Hansi, and Hisar?” he asserted.

Reflecting on an anecdote from Jammu airport, he shared, “A Maulana greeted me with 'Ram-Ram,' and I reciprocated. I was surprised and asked an officer if all the Maulvis here say 'Ram-Ram.' He replied no; this is the effect of the removal of Article 370.”

The CM noted that those who once cursed Ram, Krishna, and India are now saying 'Ram-Ram.' He emphasized that the stronger the BJP becomes, the stronger India will be, and as India grows stronger, we will witness more bhajans of Hare Rama-Hare Krishna on the streets.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that Congress does not believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. He claimed that they advocate for land only for the Waqf Board, not for Ram and Krishna. He pointed out that Chand Mohammad has been given a ticket to loot Panchkula, asserting that even Lord Ram and Krishna have turned their backs on the ill-fated Congress.

CM Yogi emphasized the need for a strong and powerful government to ensure effective and honest governance. As elections approach, he noted that Congress's morale is declining as they realize their chances of success in Haryana are slim. He concluded with, “Bharosa Dil se, BJP fir se” (Trust from the heart, BJP once again).

CM Yogi stated that the Haryana elections will take place on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. He added that Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3 and Vijayadashmi will be observed on October 12, emphasizing that the lotus should bloom before then to bring prosperity and development.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal, UP Minister Brajesh Singh, along with many public representatives and saints, attended the public meetings.

Yogi personally calmed the sentiments of the audience

During the public meeting in Hansi, a speaker was sharing his views when the crowded pandal erupted in a unified chant of "Yogi-Yogi." Children dressed as various characters, including Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman, joined in the continuous chanting of "Yogi-Yogi."

When the stage operator began speaking again, the crowd responded with the same fervor. In response, CM Yogi gestured with his hands to calm the audience and later expressed his gratitude for their enthusiasm during his speech.

