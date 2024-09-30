Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yogi govt sets up 4,000 centres for paddy procurement, farmers to receive payments in 48 hours

    The Yogi Adityanath government is launching paddy procurement in western Uttar Pradesh on October 1, setting up 4,000 purchase centres. Farmers will receive payments within 48 hours. With MSP set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, around 32,000 farmers have registered to benefit from the initiative.

    Yogi govt sets up 4000 centres for paddy procurement farmers to receive payments in 48 hours vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is set to launch paddy procurement in western Uttar Pradesh on October 1. The procurement process will begin in districts like Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur and extend to other areas in the Lucknow division, including Lucknow, Rae Bareli, and Unnao, starting on November 1.

    The state government has established 4,000 paddy purchase centres to facilitate the process, with the Department of Food and Civil Supplies overseeing operations. Payments to farmers will be made within 48 hours of procurement, ensuring timely compensation for their produce.

    The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, while grade A paddy will be purchased at Rs 2,320 per quintal. Farmers will also receive Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, sieving, and cleaning the paddy.

    As of September 30, around 32,000 farmers have registered for the procurement process, following the registration drive that began on September 1. These farmers are from across Uttar Pradesh and are eager to benefit from the state's initiative. The procurement process is scheduled to continue until January 31, 2024, in multiple divisions, including Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi.

    The state's Agriculture Department estimates that the paddy cultivation area for the 2024-25 Kharif season is 61.24 lakh hectares, with an anticipated production of 265.54 lakh metric tonnes. The average yield is expected to be around 43.36 quintals per hectare, contributing significantly to the state's agricultural output.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch

    MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself says BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal vkp

    'MUDA land scam was exposed by Congress itself': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

    Tripura HORROR! 62-year-old woman tied to tree, burnt alive by two sons over alleged family dispute shk

    Tripura HORROR! 62-year-old woman tied to tree, burnt alive by two sons over alleged family dispute

    Dont use yeah-yeah, Supreme Court is not coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud reprimands litigant AJR

    'Don't use yeah-yeah, Supreme Court is not coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud reprimands litigant

    Maharashtra declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' as state elections loom, cites its cultural significance dmn

    Maharashtra declares cow as 'Rajya Mata' as state elections loom, cites its cultural significance

    Recent Stories

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood RTM

    Bhuvan Bam hopes 'Taaza Khabar 2' paves his path to Bollywood

    PHOTOS: Ahaana Krishna looks elegant in lehenga, SEE her stunning pics dmn

    PHOTOS: Ahaana Krishna looks elegant in lehenga, SEE her stunning pics

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch AJR

    CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission Shakti to address women's health concerns with new helpline launch

    Google Earth Time Travel: This feature can give you nostalgia of 80 years back RBA

    Google Earth Time Travel: This feature can give you nostalgia of 80 years back

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer NTI

    Did Raai Laxmi date MS Dhoni? Actress talks about her relationship with the ace cricketer

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon