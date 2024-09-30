Yogi govt sets up 4,000 centres for paddy procurement, farmers to receive payments in 48 hours

The Yogi Adityanath government is launching paddy procurement in western Uttar Pradesh on October 1, setting up 4,000 purchase centres. Farmers will receive payments within 48 hours. With MSP set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, around 32,000 farmers have registered to benefit from the initiative.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is set to launch paddy procurement in western Uttar Pradesh on October 1. The procurement process will begin in districts like Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur and extend to other areas in the Lucknow division, including Lucknow, Rae Bareli, and Unnao, starting on November 1.

The state government has established 4,000 paddy purchase centres to facilitate the process, with the Department of Food and Civil Supplies overseeing operations. Payments to farmers will be made within 48 hours of procurement, ensuring timely compensation for their produce.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been set at Rs 2,300 per quintal, while grade A paddy will be purchased at Rs 2,320 per quintal. Farmers will also receive Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, sieving, and cleaning the paddy.

As of September 30, around 32,000 farmers have registered for the procurement process, following the registration drive that began on September 1. These farmers are from across Uttar Pradesh and are eager to benefit from the state's initiative. The procurement process is scheduled to continue until January 31, 2024, in multiple divisions, including Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Agra, Aligarh, and Jhansi.

The state's Agriculture Department estimates that the paddy cultivation area for the 2024-25 Kharif season is 61.24 lakh hectares, with an anticipated production of 265.54 lakh metric tonnes. The average yield is expected to be around 43.36 quintals per hectare, contributing significantly to the state's agricultural output.

