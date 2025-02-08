'AAP lost because...': YouTuber Dhruv Rathee sides with AAP, says BJP indirectly controlling Delhi since 2023

Dhruv Rathee, Youtuber and social media influencer has reacted to AAP's loss in the 2025 Delhi Elections, whose results were declared on Saturday.

Dhruv Rathee, Youtuber and social media influencer has reacted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) loss in the 2025 Delhi Elections. In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Rathee accused BJP of intentionally delaying all the projects introduced in Delhi by the party and stated that the BJP has been indirectly ruling over Delhi since 2023.

Reacting to the defeat, Rathee pointed to a lack of governance in recent years as a key factor behind the loss. He argued that the BJP’s relentless efforts to stall the functioning of the AAP-led government were instrumental in limiting the party’s ability to deliver on its promises.

“The BJP did everything possible to stall the whole functioning of the government.—from using the Lieutenant Governor to block orders to jailing leaders under fake cases and passing laws aimed at undermining the Delhi government,” Rathee remarked. He specifically referenced the General Secretary of Delhi Government (GNCTD) Act of 2023, which he argued gave the BJP de facto control over the administration.

However, Rathee suggested that the defeat could allow Delhi's citizens to see more clearly who is truly responsible for the city’s challenges, including persistent issues such as air pollution, crumbling infrastructure, and poor cleanliness standards.

The next question, Rathee posed, is whether these concerns will continue to dominate public discourse or if the BJP will succeed in diverting attention toward religious issues, a tactic the party has successfully employed in other states.

“The real test will be whether the people of Delhi stay focused on the pressing issues or if the BJP manages to suppress these concerns with religious narratives,” he added.

BJP has achieved a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections-2025 and has regained power after 27 years. Seasoned leaders such as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were unable to retain their positions.

