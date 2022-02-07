UP Election 2022: Why Mehnagar is crucial for Samajwadi Party

Since independence, the Mehnagar assembly seat has been won by the JNP, the Congress Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party, the CPM, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four times.

The Mehnagar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has been designated for Scheduled Castes. Since independence, the Mehnagar assembly seat has been won by the JNP, the Congress Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party, the CPM, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four times.

The Samajwadi Party was victorious in the 2017 assembly elections, and this seat was awarded to the party. The largest upheaval occurred here for the first time in 1993, when the Samajwadi Party's Daroga Prasad Saroj started the account of the Samajwadi Party from this seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has declared Manju Saroj as their candidate from here this time. While the Samajwadi Party has yet to create an office here. Similarly, the Bahujan Samaj Party has not yet declared a candidate for this seat since Vidya Chaudhary, the Bahujan Samaj Party's MLA from this seat, has just joined the Samajwadi Party. In such a case, who the Bahujan Samaj Party chooses as its candidate would be significant.

When it comes to the key difficulties of the Mehnagar assembly, there is a shortage of bridges for the passage of rivers and the misery of the roads and the electrical crisis. From a religious standpoint, Mehnagar is extremely important. Let us now discuss the caste equation in Mehnagar assembly, where the number of Rajput votes is approximately 25000, the number of Brahmin votes is approximately 23000, the number of Vaishya votes is approximately 20000, the number of Yadavs is approximately 75000, the number of Rajbhar voters is approximately 40000, the number of Chauhan voters is approximately 35000, and the number of Dalit voters is approximately 82000 and other small sections of the society.

In such a case, all parties would endeavour to ensure that their candidate receives the most votes in this assembly constituency. The problem for the Samajwadi Party would be deciding whether to re-elect current MLA Kalpanath Paswan or Vidya Choudhary, a former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA. There is a significant difference between the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections since, following the 2017 assembly election, when the Bharatiya Janata Party administration was created, many backward sections of society benefited from various initiatives.

However, now that the plans have been implemented, one thing is certain: while just a small percentage of the population is accurate, the Bharatiya Janata Party will also receive their votes. In such a case, how much gain and loss do the SP and BSP candidates will receive? It will be known only after the outcome of the assembly elections, but one thing is certain: it will be more difficult for the Samajwadi Party's candidate to wave the socialist flag in this seat this time.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav makes massive 'fake voting' claim

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'