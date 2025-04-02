Karan Tacker to Harshad Chopda: 7 celebs who are still unmarried at 40

Entertainment
Karan Tacker is currently 38 years old, but he has not found true love yet.
Eijaz Khan is 49 years old, but there is still no sign of his marriage
Karan Kundrra is 40 years old. Although, he is in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, but they have not married
Actor Kushal Tandon is currently 40 years old, but he has not married yet
TV actor Harshad Chopra is currently 41 years old, but there is no news of his marriage yet
38-year-old Karan Wahi has not married yet.
TV actor Karanvir Sharma is 39 years old, but he is still single
