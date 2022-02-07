UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'

Ahead of upcoming the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Swatantra Dev Singh was referring to the various alliances that the Samajwadi Party chief has formed in recent years.

Ahead of upcoming the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Swatantra Dev Singh, head of the UP BJP, took a jab at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, saying, "If the bike gets punctured, what will the passengers do?" Singh was referring to the various alliances that the Samajwadi Party has formed in recent years. He took to Twitter early in the morning and shared a photograph of Akhilesh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party did not issue a poll manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. The party stated that the publication of the manifesto had been postponed owing to the death of iconic vocalist Lata Mangeshkar.

The SP is running in the forthcoming assembly elections with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal and a slew of caste-based organisations. The RLD is its primary partner in western UP, the epicentre of farmers' protest against the now-repealed agricultural rules.

SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party established an alliance for the Lok Sabha election earlier in 2019. They ran for an identical number of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and omitted the Congress from their pre-election coalition. Meanwhile, in an attempt to capture Muslim voters, the Congress and the then-ruling Samajwadi Party formed an electoral alliance for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will vote in seven stages from February 10 to March 7, with the counting of results beginning on March 10.

