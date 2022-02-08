  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Mamata urges citizens to vote for Akhilesh, asks not to fall for BJP's false promises

    Banerjee slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration, saying, "History will never forgive those involved for Hathras, Unnao tragedies, and bodies buried in Ganga in UP during COVID-19."

    Lucknow, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 3:52 PM IST
    Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee urged people to vote for the Samajwadi Party and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Tuesday. "I want you all to rally behind the Samajwadi Party and help them beat the BJP. Don't fall for the BJP's empty promises," Banerjee made the remarks during a news conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. She slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration, saying, "History will never forgive those involved for Hathras, Unnao tragedies, and bodies buried in Ganga in UP during COVID-19."

    Banerjee is in Uttar Pradesh to "help Akhilesh Yadav in the forthcoming state Assembly elections," which will be contested in seven stages commencing February 10. Following the press conference, the TMC chairman threw a football to the crowd, a clear allusion to the TMC's famed "Khela Hobe" slogan in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

    Previously, Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress would not run in the Uttar Pradesh polls but would instead run in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "In Uttar Pradesh, I will not run in the Assembly elections, but I would back Samajwadi Party head, Akhilesh Yadav. We would run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh," TMC chief stated her national ambitions for the next general elections. The Trinamool Congress is looking to expand its national presence ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will vote in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

