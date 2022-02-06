  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: UP is now safe for girls and women, says PM Modi during Jan Choupal rally

    While addressing people from three UP districts, PM Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath government and said, “Our government’s policies benefit the needy, backward class the most. UP as always is showing the way to progress and development to the entire country.”

    UP Election 2022: UP is now safe for girls and women, says PM Modi during Jan Choupal rally
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Political turmoil is in full swing for the Assembly elections to be held in five states including Uttar Pradesh. Big leaders of all the parties are busy campaigning in their own way and trying to woo the voters. Addressing the Jan Choupal rally and the people of Bulandshahr, Mathura and Agra via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said though the legendary singer has left for the heavenly abode, her melodious voice will always stay behind.

    “Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart,” the Prime Minister said.

    While addressing people from three UP districts, PM Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath government and said, “Our government’s policies benefit the needy, backward class the most. UP as always is showing the way to progress and development to the entire country.”

    “The places of religious interest were forgotten by the previous regime. After BJP's development works, they are now seeing the Gods in their dreams, he further added.

    Also read: Goa Election 2022: PM Modi’s virtual rally in Goa cancelled in view of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    PM Modi listed welfare schemes like PM Awaas, Ayushman Bharat that have benefitted UP. He said, “Housing schemes for the poor will be fast tracked under the 2nd Yogi government.”

    Further adding, PM Modi said, “UP is now safe for girls and women; young women can now step out without fear and pursue their ambitions.” “Earlier, the government meant a single family; for BJP the entire UP is a family,” he added.

    PM Modi stated that the pandemic slowed down development work, as resources had to be diverted towards saving lives. “Under Yogi, 85,000 houses for the poor were constructed in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr region. Over 7.5 lakh gas connections have also been provided,” he said.

    Speaking about farmers' schemes, PM Modi said, “PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has benefitted small farmers of UP. Efforts are on to make the Ganga chemical free; this will also benefit farmers. Fishermen and animal rearers have benefitted from availing Kisan Credit Card,” he added. 

    Also read: UP Election 2022: BJP postpones manifesto release due to Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

