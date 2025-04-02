Career

7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals

Image credits: Getty

Books on discipline

These seven books provide actionable strategies to help you stay focused, consistent, and motivated.
 

Image credits: Getty

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey

Published in 1989, this classic self-improvement book teaches you to take responsibility for your actions and focus on what truly matters.

Image credits: Twitter

Atomic Habits – James Clear

Published in 2018, it is one of the best books on habit formation. It teaches how small, consistent changes lead to massive improvements over time. 

Image credits: Twitter

The Power of Habit – Charles Duhigg

Published in 2012, this book by Duhigg dives into the science of habits, explaining why we do what we do and how to change automatic behaviours. 

Image credits: Twitter

Deep Work – Cal Newport

Discipline is about focusing deeply on important tasks without distraction. This book will teach you how to train your brain for intense focus in a world full of distractions.

Image credits: Twitter

The 5 AM Club – Robin Sharma

Published in 2018, this book teaches how an early morning routine can transform your life. 

Image credits: others

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success – Carol S Dweck

Dweck’s book explores how belief in self-improvement leads to success and why failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit.

Image credits: Twitter

Willpower – Roy Baumeister and John Tierney

This book explains how to strengthen self-control and willpower. It provides strategies to preserve and manage willpower effectively

Image credits: Freepik

Career Guide: How to get into investment banking

Best Engineering Colleges Without JEE: BTech Admission and Placement

IQ Test: Are you a superfast thinker? Solve these 7 tricky puzzles

Best AI Tools for Students Enhance Learning and Career Growth