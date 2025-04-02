7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals

Career
These seven books provide actionable strategies to help you stay focused, consistent, and motivated.
Published in 1989, this classic self-improvement book teaches you to take responsibility for your actions and focus on what truly matters.
Published in 2018, it is one of the best books on habit formation. It teaches how small, consistent changes lead to massive improvements over time.
Published in 2012, this book by Duhigg dives into the science of habits, explaining why we do what we do and how to change automatic behaviours.
Discipline is about focusing deeply on important tasks without distraction. This book will teach you how to train your brain for intense focus in a world full of distractions.
Published in 2018, this book teaches how an early morning routine can transform your life.
Dweck’s book explores how belief in self-improvement leads to success and why failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit.
This book explains how to strengthen self-control and willpower. It provides strategies to preserve and manage willpower effectively
