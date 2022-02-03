  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    The first phase of voting will take place on February 10. In the first phase, elections will also be held in 9 assembly seats in the Agra district. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 2:49 PM IST
    All political parties are working to prepare for the first phase of the UP elections in a definite shape. The first phase of voting will take place on February 10. In the first phase, elections will also be held in 9 assembly seats in the Agra district. 
    However, among the nine assembly seats here, the population share of half the population is less than 10%. Only ten women are running in the elections out of 107 candidates. The BJP and Congress are tied at 2-2, while the SP-RLD coalition and the BSP are tied at 1-1 in their support for the women's candidate. At the same time, two women have received the backing of minor political groups. Others are running as independents.

    In Agra, there are around 15.81 lakh voters in 9 assembly seats. However, the number of tickets allocated to female candidates in this election is quite low. Congress may claim to distribute 40 per cent of its tickets to women by using the phrase Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon, but it has only nominated women candidates in two of nine seats. Shivani Devi has been nominated for the Etmadpur assembly seat, while Manoj Dixit has been nominated for the Bah assembly seat by Congress.

    The BJP in Agra has also expressed confidence in two female candidates running for office. Former Governor Baby Rani Maurya has been nominated from the Rural constituency, while Rani Pakshalika Singh, daughter-in-law of the Bhadawar Gharana, has been nominated from the Bah assembly constituency. Simultaneously, the BSP has backed Kiran Prabha Kesari for the Agra Rural seat.

    Only one woman candidate from Agra has been Agra has been fielded by the SP-RLD alliance. Rupali Dikshit has been entrusted with the Fatehabad assembly seat on behalf of the Samajwadi Party. In Agra, there are four assembly seats for which no female contender has been nominated. Half of the population in Agra North, South, Kheragarh, and Cantonment is also apparent totally in the hands of males. Clearly, whatever promises all political parties to make regarding women, the reality is quite different.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
