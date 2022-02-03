UP Election 2022: 156 candidates have criminal cases, 280 are crorepatis, reveals ADR report

In the first round of elections, 623 candidates are running. ADR has published a report on these candidates. The affidavits of 615 applicants out of 623 were examined in the report. These candidates are running in 58 different districts.

The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 10, and the candidates have also filed their nominations for this. In the first round of elections, 623 candidates are running. ADR has published a report on these candidates. The affidavits of 615 applicants out of 623 were examined in the report. These candidates are running in 58 different districts.

According to the ADR report, 156 candidates, or 25% of the total, have filed criminal charges against themselves.

Out of 615 candidates, 20%, or 121 candidates, have announced severe criminal charges against themselves. 21 out of 28 Samajwadi Party candidates, 17 out of 29 RLD candidates, 29 out of 57 BJP candidates, 21 out of 58 Congress candidates, 19 out of 56 BSP candidates, and 8 out of 52 AAP candidates have declared criminal complaints against themselves. While 12 candidates have revealed examples of atrocities committed against women, one of these 12 candidates has also revealed rape-related cases against him. At the same time, six candidates have declared murder charges against themselves; while 30 candidates have reported charges of attempted murder against themselves.

According to the report, 280 applicants out of 615 have proclaimed themselves Crorepatis. In their nominations, 28 out of 29 RLD candidates, 56 out of 57 BJP candidates, 50 out of 56 BSP candidates, 23 out of 28 SP candidates, 32 out of 58 Congress candidates, and 22 out of 52 AAP candidates claimed themselves to be crorepatis.

In the first round of elections, the average asset of a candidate is 3.72 crores. At the same time, Amit Agarwal of the BJP, SK Sharma of the BSP, and Rahul Yadav of the SP are among those who have disclosed the most assets. In addition, two applicants have declared their assets invalid. Kailash Kumar of Aligarh's Bahujan Mukti Morcha and Preeti of Muzaffarnagar's Rashtra Nirman Party have announced their assets invalid.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress decides to field no candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav