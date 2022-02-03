UP Election 2022: Amit Shah lauds Yogi govt, says 70% crime reduced under BJP rule

Shah said that there had been a reduction in rape by 30 per cent and 35 per cent in kidnapping under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday and said there has been a 70 per cent reduction in dacoities in the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state.

Amit Shah was speaking at a rally in Loni, Uttar Pradesh. He said that there had been a 69 per cent reduction in robbery, 29 per cent in murder, 30 per cent in rape, and 35 per cent in kidnapping under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah said, in 2017, the BJP said once they come to power, they will end the name of the mafia rule. Yogi government has successfully driven the mafias out of the state, he added.

While in a public meeting in UP's Bulandshahr, Shah said that this 2022 election is not ordinary. This election will decide the next 25 years of the Uttar Pardes. Shah stressed and said he wished to tell the youth that they allowed SP-BSP for 15 years, and those governments left Uttar Pradesh a very backward state.

The Home Minister launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the former CM used to taunt the BJP over the Ram Mandir issue, but now the foundations have been laid, and construction work has begun. Shah said Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP by saying 'mandir wahin banaenge, tithi nahi bataenge (The temple will be built there, will not tell the date).'

The BJP has released a series of advertisements praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration. The ad takes back the viewer to a time when corruption was rampant, women's rights were violated, and goons ruled the state. The campaign then shows how Yogi Adityanath's administration has turned things around in the state over the last five years.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning February 10, with the final phase will be on March 7. The ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) are the main parties.