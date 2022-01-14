UP Election 2022: Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, others join Samajwadi Party

The decision of Maurya to resign from the BJP Cabinet before the UP elections in 2022 was a big setback for the ruling party.

Swami Prasad Maurya, an ex-BJP politician who resigned from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet on January 11, joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on Friday with other ex-MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar, and Vinay Shakya. These MLAs were among eight BJP politicians who quit the party before the elections, claiming a lack of concern for the backward classes and Dalit voters.

On Thursday, Maurya stated that he met with the Samajwadi Party head and presented him to his allies. He had said the official announcement of my membership in the party would be made on Friday. He pledged to beat the BJP and expressed confidence in the SP-led alliance's ability to reduce the saffron party to 45 seats like it did before the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Swami Prasad Maurya told news agency ANI that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. He had previously stated that he did not accept calls from any politician, small or large. In a scathing attack on the BJP, Maurya stated that if they had been more time conscious and focused on public concerns, the BJP would not have been in this situation. He stated that he had no intention of returning.

The decision of Maurya to resign from the BJP Cabinet before the UP elections in 2022 was a big setback for the ruling party. His departure sparked a wave of resignations among BJP legislators. Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, ministers from Uttar Pradesh, resigned on January 12 and 13.

In addition, three ex-ministers, Dr Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly seat, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, and Vinay Shakya, have recently left the BJP.

