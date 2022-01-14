  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, others join Samajwadi Party

    The decision of Maurya to resign from the BJP Cabinet before the UP elections in 2022 was a big setback for the ruling party.

    UP Election 2022 Ex cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya others join Samajwadi Party gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Swami Prasad Maurya, an ex-BJP politician who resigned from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet on January 11, joined Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on Friday with other ex-MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Bhagwati Sagar, and Vinay Shakya. These MLAs were among eight BJP politicians who quit the party before the elections, claiming a lack of concern for the backward classes and Dalit voters.

    On Thursday, Maurya stated that he met with the Samajwadi Party head and presented him to his allies. He had said the official announcement of my membership in the party would be made on Friday. He pledged to beat the BJP and expressed confidence in the SP-led alliance's ability to reduce the saffron party to 45 seats like it did before the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

    Swami Prasad Maurya told news agency ANI that he would join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. He had previously stated that he did not accept calls from any politician, small or large. In a scathing attack on the BJP, Maurya stated that if they had been more time conscious and focused on public concerns, the BJP would not have been in this situation. He stated that he had no intention of returning.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards

    The decision of Maurya to resign from the BJP Cabinet before the UP elections in 2022 was a big setback for the ruling party. His departure sparked a wave of resignations among BJP legislators. Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini, ministers from Uttar Pradesh, resigned on January 12 and 13.

    In addition, three ex-ministers, Dr Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly seat, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, and Vinay Shakya, have recently left the BJP.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: ‘This is just the beginning, at least 10 ministers may resign from govt’, claims Sanjay Raut

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats formal announcement on candidates soon gcw

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM face of AAP gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

    UP Election 2022 BJP MLA Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP leader Mukesh Verma becomes 7th MLA to quit party ahead of polls

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to likely contest polls from Ayodhya suggest reports gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Ayodhya

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech gcw

    Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya for 2014 hate speech

    Recent Stories

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer RCB

    Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party-dnm

    BJP lashes out at Congress over Alwar rape case, ‘Reveals hypocrisy of Priyanka Gandhi-led party’

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: End of the road for Ajinkya Rahane?

    Delhi expected to record less than 25000 COVID cases on Friday 15 per cent hospital beds occupied Satyendra Jain gcw

    Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID cases on Friday, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendra Jain

    football efl carabao cup liverpool vs arsenal Granit Xhaka red card leaves football pundits miffed insist midfielder a liability for Arsenal

    Granit Xhaka's 'stupidity' leaves football pundits miffed; insist midfielder a 'liability' for Arsenal

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon