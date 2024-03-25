S Gurumurthy's Take: Is One Nation One Election Feasible?

How did the trajectory of the One Nation One Election system, once entrenched until 1971, alter its course? S Gurumurthy embarks on an exploration to understand not only the rationale behind this shift but also how Prime Minister Modi endeavours to revive and institute this system anew.

Between 1952 and 1967, the electoral landscape of our nation bore witness to the synchronization of parliamentary and assembly elections, heralding the era of the One Nation One Election paradigm. During this epoch, spanning four general elections post-independence, the Congress party steadfastly adhered to this unified electoral framework. However, the tide shifted with the dissolution of the 1967 assembly by the DMK within a brief span of four years. Yet, even amidst this flux, the 1971 parliamentary elections, alongside the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, were orchestrated under the banner of the One Nation One Election ethos. It is indeed confounding that the very party which once championed this system now voices opposition against it. The incredulity deepens when such opposition is painted as a nefarious plot by the BJP to usurp state rights. How did the trajectory of the One Nation One Election system, once entrenched until 1971, alter its course? Let us embark on an exploration to understand not only the rationale behind this shift but also how Prime Minister Modi endeavours to revive and institute this system anew.

Why is One Election Method Necessary?

The imperative for a unified electoral system is underscored by the fact that a significant portion of the electorate, particularly those born after 1970, may be unaware of our nation's historical adherence to such a system prior to the promulgation of the Constitution in 1967. Notably, when linguistic states were delineated in 1956, the dissolution of legislative assemblies in seven states ensued, paving the way for simultaneous state and parliamentary elections in 1957. How did this steadfast commitment to a singular electoral mechanism undergo such significant transformation? To comprehend this shift, it is essential to dissect the repercussions of the current fragmented approach, wherein parliamentary and state elections are conducted separately. Only by delineating these adverse effects can we elucidate that Prime Minister Modi's advocacy for a return to a single-election system is not a novel proposition but rather a concerted effort to rectify past missteps and reinstill coherence in our electoral framework.

The evolution of the Single Election Method into an inherently unstable political model can be traced through the tumultuous chapters of India's political history. The Congress, once the towering monolith of Indian politics, gradually succumbed to internal discord, marked by factionalism and the infamous 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram' culture of turn-coating. This erosion of internal cohesion precipitated the ascent of coalition governments, buoyed by regional parties, ushering in an era of administrative fragility. Consequently, the fabric of unified elections began to unravel, with separate polls becoming the norm across many states.

The pivotal year of 1967 witnessed a watershed moment as Indira Gandhi, navigating the political terrain marred by fragmentation, conducted parliamentary elections distinct from state assembly polls in 1972. This schism between the Parliament and state legislatures accentuated the disintegration of the once-unified electoral paradigm. By 1989, with the waning dominance of the Congress at the central level, the ascendancy of coalition governments heralded an era of precarious governance. These coalitions, plagued by instability, frequently succumbed to collapse, prompting an unprecedented surge in parliamentary elections, with five out of ten years witnessing electoral contests.

In the absence of a coherent plan to sustain the One Nation One Election system, its demise was sealed, paving the way for the entrenchment of an inherently unstable electoral framework that persists to this day.

The ramifications of the fragmented electoral landscape extend far beyond mere administrative inconveniences. When the ruling party elected at the centre falters in subsequent state elections, reverberations are felt across the corridors of power, unsettling the very foundation of governance. Conversely, should a state electorate rebuff the party in power during parliamentary contests, the repercussions are swift and severe, culminating in the dissolution of state assemblies and the abrupt overthrow of state governments.

Indeed, it is not an overstatement to assert that the abandonment of the One Nation One Election system has played a pivotal role in the political decay gripping our nation. The destabilizing cascade effect triggered by this departure from a unified electoral framework has left a palpable imprint on the fabric of our democracy.

In light of these profound challenges, it becomes imperative for those vested with the welfare of the nation to acknowledge the urgent need for an alternative to the prevailing status quo. It is within this context that Prime Minister Modi's endeavours to reinstate the indispensable electoral model, prevalent until 1967, assume paramount significance.

Group Recommendations

Under the astute stewardship of former President Ramnath Kovind, an expert consortium embarked on a seminal inquiry aimed at fostering consensus among political factions regarding the adoption of a unified electoral system. This august assembly, graced by luminaries including former Congress President Gulam Nabi Azad alongside a cadre of distinguished experts, meticulously delved into the intricacies of this pivotal matter.

Soliciting the perspectives of 47 political entities, the group gleaned insights from a diverse array of voices, with 32 parties lending their support to the proposition of a single electoral system while 15 dissented. Noteworthy among the dissenters were eminent national parties such as the Congress, Left Front, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a testament to the inclusive nature of their endeavour, the group solicited the counsel of four esteemed former Chief Justices -- Deepak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi, SA Bobde, and UU Lalit - all of whom resoundingly advocated for the imperative of a unified electoral framework.

Following exhaustive deliberations spanning an impressive 191 days, the group meticulously collated feedback from a staggering 21,558 individuals, synthesizing their findings into a comprehensive report spanning 18,626 pages. This monumental effort stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to the advancement of our democratic ideals. Thus, in a resounding declaration, the group unequivocally endorsed the indispensability of a single electoral system, heralding a significant milestone in our nation's political evolution.

The expert group provided clear reasons for supporting a single electoral system. They pointed out that frequent elections in different states disrupt governance, administration, and economic progress. Over the years, the number of elections has skyrocketed, creating more chaos. For instance, between 1950 and 1960, there were only 25 central-state elections, but this number rose to 71 between 1961 and 1970. With even more elections in recent years—there were 62 elections between 2001 and 2010 and 63 between 2011 and 2020. Just between 2021 and 2023 alone, 23 elections have happened. This constant cycle of elections doesn't just affect politics -- it also impacts the economy. Studies show that switching to a single electoral system could boost GDP growth by 1.5% and lower inflation by 1.1%. It would also help reduce unnecessary spending and deficits while increasing government investment. Plus, there's evidence suggesting that crime rates could drop under unified elections.

Under the current system, government projects face significant delays, with approximately 44% of a government's tenure -- equivalent to a staggering 800 days—being hampered due to election announcements across the nation, triggered by the implementation of the Electoral Code of Conduct. This persistent disruption not only impedes governance but also contributes to sluggish economic growth. Consequently, the expert panel unequivocally recommended the implementation of a single electoral system as a vital remedy to this pervasive issue.

Moreover, the committee delineated a roadmap for the restoration of this imperative electoral framework. Formed in September 2023, the panel embarked on an exhaustive 191-day endeavour, actively soliciting feedback from a diverse array of stakeholders, with inputs received from 21,558 individuals. The culmination of their meticulous efforts resulted in the production of a comprehensive report spanning 18,626 pages -- a monumental achievement emblematic of their unwavering commitment to the advancement of our democratic principles and economic prosperity.

How to implement it?

The committee has underscored the necessity of constitutional amendments as the foundational step towards instituting a simultaneous electoral system. This pivotal recommendation entails conducting assembly and parliamentary elections in a synchronized manner, thereby obviating the need for state approval. Furthermore, constitutional revisions are proposed to mandate the scheduling of local elections within 100 days of the single election, contingent upon garnering support from more than half of the states.

Upon the successful amendment of the constitution, the President will formally announce the appointed date, subsequent to the 2024 parliamentary elections, to inaugurate the single election system. A key provision stipulates that the term of the assemblies elected in state elections held thereafter shall align with the tenure of the Parliament. For instance, the Parliament elected in 2024 will conclude its term in 2029.

In essence, after the 2024 elections, the constitutional amendments will be ratified, and the President will unveil a specific commencement date, heralding a transformative era in India's electoral landscape.

Note to the Reader: This article originally appeared in Thuglak Tamil Weekly Magazine. It has been reproduced in Asianet News Network. Views expressed are personal.