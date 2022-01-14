UP Election 2022: ‘This is just the beginning, at least 10 ministers may resign from govt’, claims Sanjay Raut

Raut's jibe at BJP came after the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh was hit by a series of resignations of ministers and MLAs from the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Shiv Sena has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the spate of defections ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Taking a dig at the saffron party over the back-to-back resignations of ministers and MLAs from the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that this is just the beginning, and more MLAs will resign from the BJP in the days to come.

Raut exuding confidence, said that Shiv Sena's former ally BJP will face 'defeat' in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. He also claimed that in the coming days, at least 10 ministers may resign from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Raut's jibe at BJP came after the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh was hit by a series of resignations of ministers and MLAs from the Yogi Adityanath government. The BJP received a massive jolt with six MLAs and three ministers resigning from the party amid signals that they will join Samajwadi Party. Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath government in the last four days.

Earlier, Dara Singh Chauhan had also resigned from the government. BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, and Bhagwati Sagar have also resigned from the party so far.

Sanjay Raut, on Friday, in an exclusive interview to ANI said, “This figure will keep on increasing. Look at the way people were working under pressure for five years. No work has happened under BJP's rule. People of Uttar Pradesh are saying that event management does not mean running the government. Talking of 80:20 per cent political polarisation may work but the state and country can not develop.”

“Yesterday I met many unemployed people in the poll-bound state, and they want change in Uttar Pradesh. When important ministers, OBC leaders are leaving, you can understand in which direction the wind is blowing,” Raut told ANI.

He said, “As per my knowledge, this is just the beginning. 10 more ministers may resign in the coming days.”

Raut reiterated that the party will contest elections on 50-100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“I met Rakesh Tikait ji yesterday. It was not a political meeting. Uddhav Thackeray ji also spoke to him over the phone and told him that the fight for the cause of farmers is still very long and is not over yet. We will definitely fight Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh between 50-100 seats and we are preparing for it,” he further told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.