UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

Aditi had resigned from Congress on Thursday. She sent her resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi two months after she had jumped ship to the saffron party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Aditi Singh, who recently quit Congress has been fielded from Rae Bareli. A total of 85 names have been announced in the second list.

The BJP has named 15 women in its latest list of 85 candidates. Riya Shakya, daughter of Bidhuna MLA Vinay Shakya who jumped ship to Samajwadi Party, has also got a ticket to contest from her father’s seat.

Last week, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The saffron party had announced its alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

Uttar Pradesh elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies are slated to be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the BJP also held a press conference to announce the first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 20. Out of the 34 candidates announced by the saffron party, 13 are Sikhs, 12 are farmers, and eight belong to the scheduled castes. National general secretary Dushyant Gautam said, “We are declaring candidates for 34 seats in Punjab.”