UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power

The expressway will traverse through nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Amethi, and Ghazipur. It will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh today, November 16 and landed on the Expressway in the Indian Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and was greeted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The expressway will traverse through nine districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Amethi, and Ghazipur. It will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

The over 340 km long Purvanchal Expressway will to reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours. The expressway begins from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border).

PM Modi addressed the gathering and said this is the expressway to the state’s development and will show the way to a new Uttar Pradesh.

"Country's security is as important as its prosperity. In a short while from now, we will see that how the Purvanchal Expressway has now become one more power for the Indian Air Force in cases of emergency. Our fighter plane will land on the expressway shortly," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hailing the Purvachal Expressway as a development symbol, PM Modi said, "This is the expressway to the state’s development and will show the way to a new Uttar Pradesh." "This expressway is a reflection of modern facilities in UP. This expressway is the expressway of the strong will power of UP. This expressway is a living proof of the accomplishment of resolutions in UP," he added.

Meanwhile, mounting scathing attack on previous Uttar pradesh governments, PM Modi said, "The politics done in UP, manner in which govts were run for a long time - they didn't pay attention to UP's all-round and holistic development. One region of UP and its people were given away to mafia and poverty. For previous chief ministers, development was limited to where they had their homes."