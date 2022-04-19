Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

Shiv Sena MP stated that the situation in the country's main cities is tense, or perhaps the situation is made such, it's highly unfortunate.

In his recent attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the Indian economy might suffer great challanges than current Sri Lanka and war-hit Ukraine if communal violence in the major cities continued. The leader also linked the violence in the national capital Delhi to the upcoming civic polls.

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed violence during a procession for Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. Several people, including top cops, were injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the whole situation; the Delhi Police stated that the action would be taken against those who were involved, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

While talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena MP stated that the situation in the country's main cities is tense, or perhaps the situation is made such, it's highly unfortunate. The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls are upcoming. Initially, the polls were postponed, and now the riots are happening. It is just happening ahead of the polls to win the elections because there is no other issue, Raut added.

Speaking on the issue, Raut further added that BJP doesn't have power in Mumbai; therefore, the loudspeaker issue has arisen. Other major cities are also being impacted. This impacts people's work; if the current trend continues, India's economy will suffer a fate similar to that of Sri Lanka and Ukraine due to riot politics, he added.

While Sri Lanka faces one of the toughest economic crises in decades due to the pandemic's impact on tourism, Ukraine has been resisting a Russian invasion attempt since the onslaught began on February 24.

Raut's remarks on the BJP came days after tense during the Ram Navami processions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and other states.

Also Read: MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

Also Read: 'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

Also Read: Jahangirpuri violence: ‘Criminal conspiracy’, Delhi Police submits preliminary report to MHA