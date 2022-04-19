MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday announced they would perform 'Maha Aarti' at the temples across the state on May 3 on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya. The announcement was made amid the raging debate over the mosques loudspeakers row in the country.

Adding, the MNS leader Nitin Sardesai stated that on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the workers of MNS will perform 'Maha Aarti' at the local temples using loudspeakers.

Recently, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened the state government over the mosque's loudspeakers. He demanded to pull out all the loudspeakers from the mosques, or else after May 3, they will play Hanuman Chalisa on Loudspeakers in front of the mosques.

Following the matter, on Monday, the Maharashtra Home Department stated that the use of the loudspeaker on the religious sites was allowed with due permission.

A meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil was also conducted to examine the state's law and order condition and the use of loudspeakers in public places.

After the meeting, the state Home Minister stated that in the next one or two days, the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai police commissioner would draught guidelines on using loudspeakers in public areas.

On Sunday, the MNS chief stated that if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3, he urged the 'Hindu brothers' to 'be prepared.'

He added that the use of the loudspeakers to convey 'azaan' is more of a social issue than a religious one. If the practice continues, Muslims will have to listen to Hindu prayers over loudspeakers as well.

