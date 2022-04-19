Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

    The MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened the state government over the mosque's loudspeakers.
     

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday announced they would perform 'Maha Aarti' at the temples across the state on May 3 on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya. The announcement was made amid the raging debate over the mosques loudspeakers row in the country. 

    Adding, the MNS leader Nitin Sardesai stated that on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the workers of MNS will perform 'Maha Aarti' at the local temples using loudspeakers. 

    Recently, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened the state government over the mosque's loudspeakers. He demanded to pull out all the loudspeakers from the mosques, or else after May 3, they will play Hanuman Chalisa on Loudspeakers in front of the mosques.  

    Following the matter, on Monday, the Maharashtra Home Department stated that the use of the loudspeaker on the religious sites was allowed with due permission. 

    A meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil was also conducted to examine the state's law and order condition and the use of loudspeakers in public places. 

    After the meeting, the state Home Minister stated that in the next one or two days, the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai police commissioner would draught guidelines on using loudspeakers in public areas.

    On Sunday, the MNS chief stated that if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3, he urged the 'Hindu brothers' to 'be prepared.'

    He added that the use of the loudspeakers to convey 'azaan' is more of a social issue than a religious one. If the practice continues, Muslims will have to listen to Hindu prayers over loudspeakers as well.
     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bulldozer use in Khargone: Even PM cannot demolish houses without probe, says Ashok Gehlot - adt

    Bulldozer use in Khargone: Even PM cannot demolish houses without probe, says Ashok Gehlot

    Raj Thackeray is not that important: Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers - adt

    'Raj Thackeray is not that important': Ajit Pawar over MNS chief's threat over mosque's loudspeakers

    Intelligence failure : Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack -adt

    "Intelligence failure": Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar over NCP's Sharad Pawar's residence attack

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri -adt

    Uma Bharti to perform Jalabhishek at Someshwar Dham in Raisen, that opens once a year on Mahashivratri

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police - adt

    MSRTC protesters outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence detained by police

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to have optical image stabilisation enabled telephoto camera report gcw

    iPhone 15 likely to have optical image stabilisation-enabled telephoto camera: Report

    First look of Alia Bhatt after turning Mrs Ranbir Kapoor; check out her traditional getup RBA

    First look of Alia Bhatt after turning Mrs Ranbir Kapoor; check out her traditional getup

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick suggests Manchester United should learn from Liverpool-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick suggests Manchester United should learn from Liverpool

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Motorola G52 to launch in India on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon