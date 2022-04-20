Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the power cuts would destroy the small industries, causing more job losses.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over a power crisis in the country due to a shortage of coal. Gandhi claimed that only eight days of coal were left in India, reminding of the unpleasant memories of the biggest ever energy supply deficit in nearly six years, which hit Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. 

    Gandhi tweeted that eight years of long talk had resulted in eight days of coal stock in India, looming stagflation. He added that the power cuts would destroy the small industries, causing more job losses. He asked to switch off the hate bulldozers and turn on the power plants. 

     

    On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to talk about the coal and power situation.  

    Reports from 12 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, indicate the shortage of coal inventories at domestic thermal power plants. 

    The state faces a power cut ranging from 3 per cent to 8. 7 per cent of total damage. In the first 15 days of April 2022, the domestic power market reportedly hit a 38-year high for the month. The shortfall was 1.4 per cent compared to the 1.1 per cent in October 2021.

    RK Singh, the Power Minister, has blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the sharp increase in imported coal costs. This is due to the insufficient availability of coal-transporting railway wagons.

    Also Read: 'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

    Also Read: Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Also Read: Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre

