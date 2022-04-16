Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

Kishor has lately begun discussions with the Gandhis about playing a role in rebuilding the Congress ahead of the 2024 general election. Following multiple rounds of teaming-up negotiations, the two parties had previously disagreed.

Election Strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and top Congress leaders in New Delhi amid rumours that he may join the party. During the meeting, Kishor reportedly gave a detailed presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha election to the party, which has lately suffered a spate of electoral failures.

Top Congress officials are said to have convened at the home of party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the present political scenario. There has been some speculation about Kishore joining the Congress, but sources close to the poll strategist have rejected this.

A small committee would be created to look at Kishor's thoughts and ideas and how to move them forward, according to senior Congress politician KC Venugopal, who met with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Congress has urged electoral strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party rather than serve as a consultant. According to reports, he has expressed interest in joining the party and has provided a full presentation of the party's vulnerabilities and what needs to be done to improve, such as how many seats the Congress must compete for in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor has lately begun discussions with the Gandhis about playing a role in rebuilding the Congress ahead of the 2024 general election. Following multiple rounds of teaming-up negotiations, the two parties had previously disagreed.

According to sources close to the strategist, the negotiations are not centred on the Gujarat poll later this year, as the Congress claims. According to reports, the Congress leadership and Prashant Kishor, or "PK," are primarily discussing a strategy for the 2024 national election.

