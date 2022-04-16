Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    Kishor has lately begun discussions with the Gandhis about playing a role in rebuilding the Congress ahead of the 2024 general election. Following multiple rounds of teaming-up negotiations, the two parties had previously disagreed.

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Election Strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and top Congress leaders in New Delhi amid rumours that he may join the party. During the meeting, Kishor reportedly gave a detailed presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha election to the party, which has lately suffered a spate of electoral failures.

    Top Congress officials are said to have convened at the home of party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the present political scenario. There has been some speculation about Kishore joining the Congress, but sources close to the poll strategist have rejected this.

    A small committee would be created to look at Kishor's thoughts and ideas and how to move them forward, according to senior Congress politician KC Venugopal, who met with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, according to sources, the Congress has urged electoral strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party rather than serve as a consultant. According to reports, he has expressed interest in joining the party and has provided a full presentation of the party's vulnerabilities and what needs to be done to improve, such as how many seats the Congress must compete for in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also Read | Political circles abuzz as Prashant Kishor meets KCR for groundwork in TRS for 2023 polls

    Kishor has lately begun discussions with the Gandhis about playing a role in rebuilding the Congress ahead of the 2024 general election. Following multiple rounds of teaming-up negotiations, the two parties had previously disagreed.

    According to sources close to the strategist, the negotiations are not centred on the Gujarat poll later this year, as the Congress claims. According to reports, the Congress leadership and Prashant Kishor, or "PK," are primarily discussing a strategy for the 2024 national election.

    Also Read | 'Saheb' psychologically pressurising opposition, Prashant Kishor on PM Modi's 2024 remark

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe - gps

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe

    People s Shubho Nababarsho gift Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls gcw

    'People's Shubho Nababarsho gift': Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls

    By election results 2022 West Bengal Maharashtra Bihar Chhattisgarh gcw

    By election results 2022: TMC candidate ahead in Asansol, RJD leading in Bihar

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    Recent Stories

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI begins hunt for Indian Premier League IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser-ayh

    BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

    Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights' RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights'

    Pink Moon 2022 Know date time significance and other details gcw

    Pink Moon 2022: Know date, time, significance and other details

    7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more RBA

    7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon