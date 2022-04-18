'Union Pracharak Sangh Commission': Rahul Gandhi questions selection of new UPSC chairman

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday waded into the debate over the appointment of Manoj Soni as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday waded into the debate over the appointment of Manoj Soni as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission.

Amid reports by some media outlets that Soni shared close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, Rahul on Monday took to Twitter to rebrand the UPSC as "Union Pracharak Sangh Commission". He further said, "India's Constitution is being demolished, one Institution at a time."

Also Read: BJP chief Nadda: Rejected and dejected parties must change track

Soni had been appointed as UPSC chairman on April 5. Soni, who had been a member of the UPSC in May 2017, had earlier been the vice-chancellor of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad and the MS University in Vadodara. He has also been associated with the Swaminarayan sect in Gujarat.

A profile of the new UPSC chairman said that he is a political science scholar who taught international relations at Sardar Patel University, Vallabh Vidyanagar between 1991 and 2016.

Some media reports said that Soni was once a speechwriter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister. Reports claimed that Soni's doctoral research was on 'Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations', which was published in a book titled 'Understanding the Global Political Earthquake' in 1998.

Meanwhile, Rahul came under attack on Twitter for this post. One user accused the Wayanad MP of having deliberately decided to cover up the fact that Soni was the reportedly youngest-ever vice-chancellor of an Indian university and a distinguished and eminent academician.

Another user asked Rahul if there was any constitutional bar upon appointing people with RSS connections to the UPSC.

Also Read: Delhi auto, taxi drivers to go on strike today amid rising fuel prices

Also Read: No flights to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions: Air India