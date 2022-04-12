Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre

    Rahul Gandhi tweeted that inflation and unemployment have depleted the country's population.

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:17 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre in his new attack over the issues, including price hikes and unemployment, while jokingly commenting that the government should 'run bulldozer on people's problem' rather than generating 'hatred and panic.'

    Gandhi tweeted that inflation and unemployment have depleted the country's population. The government should run a bulldozer to tackle these issues, but the BJP bulldozer is loaded with hatred and panic.

     

    Gandhi's remark about the bulldozer comes a day after the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh demolished the houses of multiple people in Khargone district after they were accused of throwing stones during a Ram Navami procession, resulting in rioting and arson.

    More than 20 people were injured in the violence, including police personnel. Additionally, houses and vehicles were set on fire. A curfew was imposed on Sunday and Monday to prevent any more action. Later, the state announced the damage caused to the people and private properties would be recovered from the rioters. From the state's capital Bhopal, Kahrgone, is just 300 km away. 

    State Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated on Monday that nearly 77 people had been arrested in the matter.

    As per reports, a similar incident occurred during a Ram Navami procession in Sendhwa town, Barwani district, in which a police station in charge and five people were hurt.

    In all these incidents, Gandhi tweeted that our beautiful country is being weakened by hatred, violence, and isolation. Brotherhood, peace, and harmony are the foundations of growth.

    Stand together to establish a just and inclusive India, added Rahul Gandhi.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 5:18 PM IST
