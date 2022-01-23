  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: 'Anyone who has defected from Congress, won't be reinstated,' says Chidambaram

    The senior Congress official went on to say that the party has named 36 of the 37 candidates and that a name for the final seat will be released soon.

    Goa Election 2022 Anyone who has defected from Congress wont be reinstated says Chidambaram gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a direct warning to the dissident leaders ahead of the impending Goa assembly elections, Congress leader P Chidambaram stated on Sunday that anyone who has deserted from the grand old party will not be re-admitted. "In the Congress party, I have a very humble position... Anyone who has resigned from Congress would not be reinstated," Chidambaram was reported as saying by PTI. During the BJP government's tenure, as many as 15 of the 17 MLAs elected on a Congress platform in Goa's 2017 assembly elections defected to other parties.

    The senior Congress official went on to say that the party has named 36 of the 37 candidates and that a name for the final seat will be released soon. He said the candidates have pledged that, given Goa's recent history, they will remain together and serve the whole five-year term as members and that if elected as MLAs of the Congress party, they will form a unified government.

    On February 14, Goa will hold elections to elect 40 members of the Legislative Assembly. The ballots will be counted on March 10. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the major Opposition Congress remain the state's principal adversaries for the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress made its presence known amid defections from the grand old party to the ruling BJP by introducing veteran Congress member and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro. On the other side, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which made an unsatisfactory political debut in the last state elections, has thrown its hat back into the ring, eager to make an electoral debut.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Dharmendra Pratap Singh India tallest man joins Samajwadi Party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'tallest man', joins Samajwadi Party

    UP Election 2022: For the first time Akhilesh Yadav to contest from his stronghold Manipuri - ADT

    UP Election 2022: For the first time Akhilesh Yadav to contest from his stronghold Manipuri

    Goa Election 2022: Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit BJP on Saturday - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit BJP on Saturday

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election - ADT

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently

    Recent Stories

    ICC Awards 2021: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud-ayh

    ICC Awards 2021: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan named T20I Cricketer of the Year, netizens applaud

    Palak Tiwari looks 'too hot to handle' in these pics from her latest shoot drb

    Palak Tiwari looks 'too hot to handle' in these pics from her latest shoot

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bowl; makes 4 changes in playing XI

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India scripts record 326-run win over Uganda, netizens left stunned

    Omicron in community transmission stage in India dominant in metros INSACOG gcw

    Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in metros: INSACOG

    Recent Videos

    Explained Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Explained: Why are experts concerned about Omicron?

    Video Icon
    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    BSF soldier does 47 push-ups in 40 seconds in snow-capped Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon