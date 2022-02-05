Collection from liquor store to be used for infrastructure development in Delhi, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party, and Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Delhi government of opening liquor stores in the national capital for sheer profit. Mann said that the collection from the liquor stores would be used for infrastructure development, ANI reported.

ANI quoted Mann saying the collection from liquor stores will be used for infrastructure development, building schools, and ensuring proper electricity supply. Commenting on the saffron party, he said, BJP has hardly 4-5 seats in Delhi. They have no other option than to raise questions about our party.

Mann's statement came after Irani criticised the Delhi government's updated liquor policy which claimed that the city's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, opened liquor stores solely for profit. "Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores and proved he can go to any limits for profit," she said in a press conference on Friday.

The BJP leader questioned the people present in the conference and asked, consider a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety every day. Kejriwal did not bother about this issue and should be blamed for her difficulties.

Irani also drew a parallel between the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the central government, stating, "The BJP is building a temple, and the Kejriwal administration is opening a liquor store nearby. Tilak Nagar has a liquor store in the middle of two gurudwaras. Religion has a decorum that the Kejriwal government has violated... and then he promises a 'nasha-mukt' Punjab."

She also stated that the BJP is determined to continue its protest against the new excise policy until the Kejriwal government withdraws it. Under its new excise policy, the Kejriwal government has licenced 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering. Over 550 liquor stores have opened in various parts of the city, with more on the way.

Punjab Assembly election is to be held on February 20, 2022. The counting of votes and results will be out on March 10.