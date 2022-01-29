Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also promised if the AAP government came into power, they would begin doorstep delivery service and mohalla clinics.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that if his party wins the elections, they won't impose any new taxes in the state.

As quoted by ANI, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Will impose no new tax in Punjab after we came into power." Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by the AAP Chief Ministerial face Bhagwant Mann.



While addressing the public gathering in Jalandhar, Kejriwal said that the law should be made against forceful religious conversions. The AAP leader stressed and said that religion is a private matter. Every individual has a right to worship a God. A law should be made against forcefully religious conversions. However, nobody should be harassed to do this. Conversions performed by scaring anyone are completely wrong.

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Kejriwal further promised if the AAP government came into power, they would begin doorstep delivery service and mohalla clinics. He promised they would build 16,000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab; like Delhi, Punjab will also receive all the benefits.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed the party had announced many guarantees for numerous sectors, then people from the urban areas approached them and quizzed the party's promises for them. Kejriwal said there's a major cleanliness issue across cities, including Ludhiana, Bathinda, Amritsar, and Jalandhar. He said if AAP comes to power, they will provide the best cleanliness facilities, including proper sewage, drainage, solid management, in the cities to look beautiful.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

Also, Kejriwal asked the Punjab people to give AAP five years to win the residents' hearts. He said in Delhi, industrialists were considered BJP's vote bank. Being a 'baniya,' Delhi's 'baniya' never voted for me. They started voting for me after I won their hearts. Give AAP five years, and we will win your hearts too.

Punjab assembly elections for 117-member are scheduled on February 20. The vote counting will happen on March 10.