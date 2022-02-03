Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

In the previous five years, Congress has been hurt the hardest by defections in BJP-ruled Goa, where the majority of its MPs have left the party. In 2019, as many as ten Congress legislators defected to the ruling BJP, which now has 27 legislators in the Assembly.

Congress' Assembly poll candidates in Goa will swear a vow of loyalty to the party in the presence of the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who will be in the state for a day on Friday, according to a party official. Gandhi would also attend a public gathering in the Sankhalim Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by state Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, during his visit. Elections for all 40 Assembly seats in Goa will occur on February 14, with results expected on March 10. Congress has teamed up with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the elections. The GFP is contesting three seats, whereas the Grand Old Party has filed 37 candidates.

"On his arrival in Goa on Friday, Rahul Gandhi will first meet with party officials at the International Centre in Dona Paula here," the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson said. "At 1 pm, the party has prepared a programme called Pledge of Commitment, in which poll candidates and other leaders will take an oath of loyalty to the party in the presence of Gandhi," he continued. According to a party functionary, Gandhi is expected to meet with various stakeholders in the state at 3 pm, followed by a public gathering at Sankhalim at 5 pm.

In the previous five years, Congress has been hurt the hardest by defections in BJP-ruled Goa, where the majority of its MPs have left the party. In 2019, as many as ten Congress legislators defected to the ruling BJP, which now has 27 legislators in the Assembly. The great old party, which had emerged as the single largest force following the 2017 Assembly elections by capturing 17 seats in the 40-member House, now has only two MLAs in the House.

Also Read | Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi postpones campaigning to Feb 4 due to parliamentary commitments

.