  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Like AAP, Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday

    In the previous five years, Congress has been hurt the hardest by defections in BJP-ruled Goa, where the majority of its MPs have left the party. In 2019, as many as ten Congress legislators defected to the ruling BJP, which now has 27 legislators in the Assembly.

    Goa Election 2022 Like AAP Congress poll candidates to take pledge of loyalty to party on Friday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress' Assembly poll candidates in Goa will swear a vow of loyalty to the party in the presence of the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who will be in the state for a day on Friday, according to a party official. Gandhi would also attend a public gathering in the Sankhalim Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by state Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, during his visit. Elections for all 40 Assembly seats in Goa will occur on February 14, with results expected on March 10. Congress has teamed up with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the elections. The GFP is contesting three seats, whereas the Grand Old Party has filed 37 candidates.

    "On his arrival in Goa on Friday, Rahul Gandhi will first meet with party officials at the International Centre in Dona Paula here," the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson said. "At 1 pm, the party has prepared a programme called Pledge of Commitment, in which poll candidates and other leaders will take an oath of loyalty to the party in the presence of Gandhi," he continued. According to a party functionary, Gandhi is expected to meet with various stakeholders in the state at 3 pm, followed by a public gathering at Sankhalim at 5 pm.

    In the previous five years, Congress has been hurt the hardest by defections in BJP-ruled Goa, where the majority of its MPs have left the party. In 2019, as many as ten Congress legislators defected to the ruling BJP, which now has 27 legislators in the Assembly. The great old party, which had emerged as the single largest force following the 2017 Assembly elections by capturing 17 seats in the 40-member House, now has only two MLAs in the House. 

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: AAP candidates sign affidavits, pledge not to take bribes or defect

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi postpones campaigning to Feb 4 due to parliamentary commitments

    .

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 In Agra less than 10 per cent are female candidates in first phase gcw

    UP Election 2022: In Agra, less than 10% are female candidates in first phase

    UP Election 2022 156 candidates have criminal cases 280 are crorepatis reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: 156 candidates have criminal cases, 280 are crorepatis, reveals ADR report

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6 - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress likely to announce its CM candidate on Feb 6

    Goa Election 2022 Kejriwal urges BJP Congress other Oppn party workers to vote for AAP for state s better future gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Kejriwal urges BJP, Congress, other Oppn workers to vote for AAP for state's better future

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Chandrayaan 3 mission scheduled for launch in August 2022

    Football EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone will Mikel Arteta turn to Gabriel Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack

    EPL 2021-22: With Aubameyang gone, will Arteta turn to Martinelli to lead Arsenal's attack?

    Deepika Padukone gives boss lady vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit RCB

    Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Experience is a good asset, says Sadio Mane after securing Senegal's finals berth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon