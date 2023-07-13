Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Floods: IAF drops 2000 kg of essential supplies in areas of Ambala inundated with water (WATCH)

    Relief work continued at a brisk pace in the flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday, where the rain fury has left normal life paralysed in worst-hit parts. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) for flood relief operations at Ambala.

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday deployed two Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) for flood relief operations at Ambala, Punjab.  The helicopters have so far dropped around 2000 kg of relief material comprising of water bottles, ration and tarpaulin sheets in the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra. IAF is undertaking the HADR Ops in coordination with civil administration to drop essential supplies in areas inundated with water. Further sorties are said to be underway.

    Relief work continued at a brisk pace in the flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday, where the rain fury has left normal life paralysed in worst-hit parts. Considering the safety of students, the Punjab government has extended the holiday in schools till July 16. Earlier, it had announced holidays till July 13.

    Over 14,000 people have been shifted to safer places from waterlogged localities in several of Punjab’s affected districts. Seven districts — Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal — have been affected most by the rains. Patiala, Rupnagar are among the hardest-hit districts in Punjab.

