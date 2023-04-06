President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

The President will undertake the sortie at the Tezpur Air Force Station during her visit to Assam from April 6 to April 8.

President Droupudi Murmu will take a sortie in the Indian Air Force's frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI on April 8 from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, will be in Assam from April 6 to April 8.

President Droupadi Murmu's predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind had undertaken Sukhoi sorties in a simulator at the Pune Air Force Station in 2021. In 2009, then-President Pratibha Patil had flown the same fighter jet. The 74-year-old had set a world record by becoming the oldest woman to be airborne in a combat jet for a 30-minute sortie.

In 2006, former President APJ Abdul Kalam flew in the Sukhoi fighter jet. He is the only President to have flown supersonic on the Su-30MKI aircraft. During Patil’s time, the pilot had orders not to go supersonic. Prior to Kalam, no Indian President had taken a sortie in any fighter jets.

Army Top Brass to Brainstorm

The top echelons of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to make the force future-ready, from April 16 to April 21.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Army commanders on April 21, sources in the defence establishment said.

During the six-day conference, the top Army brass will review the steps taken for capability development and modernisation.

Among the range of issues, the modernisation drive will be the focus area of discussion as the Army chief has been pushing for the induction of home-grown arms and equipment, the sources said.

They further added: "The Principal Staff Officers will show presentations on issues pertaining to logistics, operations, promotion, posting, and Intelligence among other things."

The commanders will also review the current status of the Integrated Battle Groups, which is already delayed due to the complexities involved in the process. This is the biennial event and the first for 2023.