    Students from Arunachal Pradesh to welcome IAF–UWM car rally at Dehradun

    The Indian Air Force – Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally arrived in Dehradun, where it was greeted by students from Arunachal Pradesh. The rally, which started in Thoise, will cover 7,000 km and end in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, honoring fallen soldiers and inspiring youth to join the armed forces.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 8:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    Indian Air Force – Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally will be reaching Dehradun on Monday, wherein students and youths hailing from Arunachal Pradesh will be welcoming the participants of the rally in their traditional attire.  On Sunday morning, Jammu Air Force Station Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat flagged-off the Vayu Veer Vijeta car rally for Chandigarh. 

    The participants also paid tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty of the country, at War Memorial (Balidan Stumbh) in Jammu. The rally commander Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt laid the wreath at the memorial. 

    At Dehradun on Monday afternoon, Uttarakhand Science and Technology Council (USTC) in jhajhra will welcome them. A group of scientists headed by USTC director general Prof (Dr) Durgesh Pant will interact with the car rally members and also discuss the role of Science & Tech in the national defence. 

    At Dehradun on October 15, the participants will visit to Shaurya Sthal at Uttarakhand War Memorial to lay wreath. State’s top dignitaries, students from schools and colleges and locals will also be present there.  

    The rally which has entered in sixth days, will reach Tawang on October 28. 
    With participations of over 50 from IAF and Indian Army that include serving and retired, the car rally was formally flagged-off from Thoise near Siachen to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the bordering district with China. The rally will cover a total of 7,000-km, and raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF and inspire the youth to join the armed forces.

