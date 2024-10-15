Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnath Singh lays foundation of Indian Navy’s Very Low Frequency station in Telangana; Know its relevance

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) station in Telangana, boosting the Indian Navy's communication and operational readiness. This Rs 3,200 crore project will enhance secure communication with ships and submarines, crucial for maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Aiming to further bolster Indian Navy’s operational readiness, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new Very Low Frequency (VLF) Station at the Damagundam Reserve Forest site, Pudur Mandal in Vikarabad of Telangana. Spread across 2,900 acres, the cost for its construction would incur Rs 3,200 crore. 

    Importance of Very Low Frequency Station:--

    Besides enhancing operational preparedness, the VLF station would ensure effective command and control capabilities in challenging maritime environments.  The station would play a pivotal role in strengthening the naval communication infrastructure, enabling reliable and secure transmission over long distances.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the VLF station would expand the military capabilities of the country, proving to be a boon to the Armed Forces.  He asserted that the high-tech VLF station, once operational, would not just be a military establishment, but a strategic asset of national importance. “Effective coordination between men and machines is becoming extremely important in view of the evolving methods of warfare.”

    Besides securing India’s maritime interests, the VLF station will also ensure secure and real-time communication between Indian Navy’s ships & submarines with the command centres of the Armed Forces. “A fool-proof communication proves to be a decisive factor between victory and defeat. Without real time communication, we cannot gain an edge despite having adequate equipment or manpower,” Rajnath Singh said.

    He further stressed on the need to continuously empower the Indian Navy in view of the ever-growing global interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).  “Our interest is spread across the Indo-Pacific region. We have also emerged as the first responder and a preferred security partner in the IOR. Today, many countries have shifted their focus towards marine resources in the region. If India has to secure its commercial & security interests and remain a strong deep sea force, it is necessary to possess state-of-the-art platforms/equipment and a strong communication system,” he added.

    Without taking any countries’ name, Singh said: “The countries with which India shares its maritime boundaries should understand that maritime security is a collective effort. Summoning external forces at your doorstep hurts this effort. Maintaining peace & order in the Bay of Bengal and IOR should be the top priority of all of us.”

