    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh praised the IAF-UWM car rally for inspiring youth to join the armed forces. The rally, which started from Siachen, reached Dehradun on October 14. Participants interacted with military officials and visited Doon University before continuing towards Agra and beyond.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    While lauding the role of the Indian Air Force in defending the country’s skies, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (R) stated that the historic IAF-UWM car rally will undoubtedly inspire youth to join the Air Force in particular and the armed forces in general.

    The car rally, which began from Thoise near Siachen, reached Dehradun on the evening of October 14, where students from Arunachal Pradesh welcomed them.

    Interacting with the participants of the car rally, Gurmeet Singh expressed pride in the Air Force, emphasizing that the armed forces provide the best career opportunities for the brave and courageous.

    At the reception ceremony of the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally in Dehradun, the rally commander, Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, and Uttarakhand War Memorial Chairman Tarun Vijay presented a golden memento to the Governor.

    Uttarakhand Sub Area GOC Major General Prem Raj, Dy GOC Brig Sanjog Negi, Naval Hydrographic Chief Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Air Force Selection Board’s Group Captain SK Pathak, Former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Himalaya Wellness CMD S. Farook, Brig RS Rawat (R), along with hundreds of NCC cadets, students, and veterans, were present at the event.

    On Tuesday, Indian Military Academy (IMA) Commandant Lt Gen Sandeep Jain invited the participants and engaged in discussions with officers and veterans.

    In the afternoon, the participants were welcomed at Doon University by Chancellor Dr Surekha Dangwal, Dean of the University Dr Swati Bisht, and IAF officers, where they discussed issues related to the defence and security of the country.

    The rally is now heading towards Agra, Lucknow, Darbhanga, Siliguri, Guwahati, and Tawang.

