MoD orders 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns for Navy, Coast Guard

Aiming to further enhance the capability of the maritime forces, the defence ministry on Wednesday inked a contract to procure 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) with Kanpur-based Advanced Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

The 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns will have over 85 per cent indigenous content and cost Rs 1752.13 crore. "The SRCG will accurately engage small targets that post a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night," the defence ministry said.

“This acquisition will provide a further boost to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence’, it added.

What is a Stabilised Remote Control Gun?

The SRCG consists of a standard heavy machine gun and has been specifically manufactured for maritime applications with transfer of technology from Israel’s Elbeit System.

These guns will be placed on onboard ships and small crafts. A 12.7 mm M2 NATO, a standard and heavy machine gun, is fitted on the Stabilised Remote Control Gun. These are equipped with sensors to perform automatic target tracking. It can also be handled manually.



This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian Vendors and DPSUs for over a period of 5 years.

