    MoD inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Navy

    The indigenously developed Shakti EW System enhances electronic defense capabilities against modern radars and anti-ship missiles, providing a crucial layer of defense for capital warships.

    Indian Navy inks deal for 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

    In a major boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the defence ministry on Tuesday inked a deal with Hyderabad-based DPSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to procure 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems for Indian Navy worth Rs 2269.54 crore. As per the contract, the BEL will also supply associated equipment, and accessories for the force.

    What is the Shakti Electronic Warfare System?

    Designed, developed and manufactured indigenously, the Shakti EW System is capable of accurately intercepting, detecting, classifying, identifying and jamming conventional and modern radars, even in dense electromagnetic environments. 

    The system will be placed on-board capital warships of the Indian Navy, which will provide an electronic layer of defence against modern radars and anti-ship missiles to ensure electronic dominance and survivability in the maritime battlefield.

    Where Will The System Be Installed?

    This system will replace the earlier generation EW Systems of the Indian Navy, including P-15B, P-17A and Talwar class follow-on ships. The system has been integrated with the wideband Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) for the defence of Indian Navy Ships against missile attacks.

    The ESM of the system helps in finding accurate direction and interception of modern radars. The system has a built-in radar fingerprinting and data recording replay feature for post-mission analysis. The first Shakti EW system was installed on board INS Visakhapatnam and then on board Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant. 

    In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally handed over the system to the Indian Navy at a ceremony held as part of Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv at Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

    The ministry stated that the project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over a period of four years with the participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 8:21 PM IST
